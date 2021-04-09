Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Blockchain Supply Chain Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Blockchain Supply Chain Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Blockchain Supply Chain. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM, Microsoft, Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Huawei Cloud, OpenXcell Technolabs Pvt, TIBCO Software, LeewayHertz, Omnichain, Peer Ledger, Applied Blockchain,



Definition:

Blockchain supply chain helps in record keeping and makes provenance tracking easy as the product information can be accessed by the embedded sensors and RFID tags. The technology helps in finding the history of a product right from its origin to where it is at the present time. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology seems like an apt solution for supply chain management in various industries but many are lacking the awareness of its utilization. The supply chain is the one of the most popular industries where the use of blockchain technology can make a big difference. A single shipment of goods can have at least 20-25 people or organizations in the process which can lead to approx 200 interactions between them, which is actually a very lengthy process. Moreover, this type of tracking can be used to detect the frauds, process easy payment and perform various functions at any part of the supply chain.



Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Application (Payment Settlement, Goods and Distribution Tracking, Smart Contracts, Counterfeit Detection, Risk Compliance Management, Inventory Monitoring, Others), Components (Solution, Platform, Services), End Use Industry (Retail Industry, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Logistics Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Others)



Attraction of The Report:

- What Are the Major Drivers in The Market?

The need for increased transparency and trust of the participatory supply chain users after registering and documenting a productâ€™s process across the supply chain nodes. There is a need to have a trusted third party for proper operation and management of supply chain which can provide scalability, increased innovations by allowing the dynamics of blockchain network as enablers of instant payments, smart contracts, low transaction fees, etc.

- What Are the Major Trends in The Market?

The Expanding Capabilities of Blockchain Supply Chain Empowering Shippers with an Incorruptible Resource

Rapidly Growing Demand for Blockchain Technology in Supply Chain for Faster Payment Processing

- What Are the Key Challenges in The Market?

Less Awareness Regarding Blockchain Technology in Many Industries

Scarcity of Skilled Professionals in Blockchain Supply Chain Might Hinder the Growth

- What Latest Developments in The Market?

On 7th August 2019, IBM announced a blockchain-based supply chain verification network, called 'Trust Your Supplier" designed to eliminate manual time-consuming processes and help reduce the risk of fraud and errors creating frictionless connectivity across supply chains.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



