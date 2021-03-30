Blockchain Supply Chain Market Predicted to Obtain $3272 Million by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- According to a new market research report "Blockchain Supply Chain Market by Offering (Platform, Services), Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid and Consortium), Provider, Application (Asset Tracking, Smart Contracts), Enterprise Size, Vertical (FMGC, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size to grow from USD 253 million in 2020 to USD 3,272 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 53.2% during the forecast period.



Increasing popularity of blockchain technology in retail and SCM, growing need for supply chain transparency and rising demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions are major growth factors for the market. Growing need for automating supply chain activities and eliminating middlemen and rising government initiatives would provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the blockchain supply chain market.



By offering, Platform segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The blockchain platform enables customers to set up private, public, and consortium-based blockchain environments as well as enable people, products, applications, and services to interoperate across the blockchain network. Blockchain supply chain platforms also help enterprises in avoiding risks through fraud and risk management applications and optimize their daily operations, leading to reduced operational costs. Another important advantage is the relative simplicity of managing read/write access permissions over blockchain. The access to blockchain is restricted so that the data is not tampered with. This results in a platform that keeps full track of each and every item in real-time, including additional information as per the given requirement, making blockchain-based supply chain management platforms highly efficient and reliable. The growing emphasis on compliance as well as government regulations are also expected to fuel the adoption of blockchain solutions, especially in highly regulated regions, such as North America and Europe.



In provider, application providers to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Application providers are third-party entities that distribute and manage blockchain solutions for customers across application areas. Blockchain solutions are outsourced to meet the technological needs of businesses. Blockchain offers a historical record of all transactions since the beginning of the technology and serves as a single source for extracting information and is integrated to maintain the privacy of data. Market vendors provide different blockchain solutions, such as digital identity management, payments, exchanges, documentation, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) management, and smart contracts. These vendors provide blockchain technologies that are expected to deliver high business value to companies by reducing the duplication of transactional data and providing periodic reconciliation and authentication for commercial and regulatory needs. The introduction of technologically-advanced solutions has witnessed a certain level of adoption in government agencies, thereby fuelling the overall market growth.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America, a technologically advanced region with a high number of early adopters and the presence of major market players, is expected to contribute the highest market share in terms of revenues during the forecast period. Factors such as increased adoption of IoT, ML and AI-based technologies for digitizing supply chain operations, increasing digitization and increasing demand for cloud-based blockchain supply chain services among enterprises, especially SMEs, due to advantages such as scalability and cost effectiveness are expected to fuel the growth of blockchain supply chain in the region.



Major vendors in the global blockchain supply chain market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Guardtime (Estonia), Tibco Software (US), Bitfury (Netherlands), Interbit (Canada), Auxesis (India), Vechain Foundation (China), Chainvine (UK), Digital Treasury Corporation (DTCO) (China), Datex Corporation (US), OpenXcell (US), Algorythmix (India), Blockverify (UK), Applied Blockchain (UK), Transchain (France), Omnichain (US), Ownest (France), Traceparency (France), Peer Ledger (Canada), OARO (Spain), and Records Keeper (Spain), .



