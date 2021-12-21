Blockchain Tech Investment Accelerates the Supply Chain

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- The pandemic has had an impact on many areas of the global supply chain - but not all have been negative. As a result of the pressure to solve the issues that have arisen over the past year or so technological transformation has been forced to significantly speed up. This has pushed supply chains to go into overdrive, moving from paper to digital and accelerating investments in technology to help improve prospects and remove any obstacles that have been thrown up in recent times. Hong Kong-based Global Shipping Business Network is a prime example of the enterprises that have stepped into this space in order to help solve the problems. The enterprise looks to simplify the business of trade through the use of blockchain - the secure sharing of data can be integrated to settle trade and push through logjams. Cutting down the physical exchange of documents can reduce shipping processes by days.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain, with specific expertise in areas such as technical operations jobs. The firm also provides specialist and insightful support in areas such as logistics, procurement and supply chain roles. Technical operations jobs are a field deeply affected by the acceleration in digitisation that has taken place over the past year and the firm is keen to provide support for ambitious candidates looking to capitalise on developments and take that career-defining next step. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals the firm is able to support the recruitment needs of a broad spectrum of businesses, from innovative start-ups to international organisations. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provides options for every type of hiring scenario and means that the firm can cater quickly to the changing needs of businesses looking to accelerate growth.



DSJ Global has a well-established reputation in Asia Pacific when it comes to technical operations jobs. The firm also has a robust international profile, as the team in Hong Kong is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Investment in the internal team has created resilience at DSJ Global even during the challenges of the past year. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times to ensure consistency where standards are concerned. As well as technical operations jobs there are a range of other roles available via the firm today, including Mechanical Senior Principal Engineer, Head of Operations, Deputy Director for Manufacturing, Electrical System Engineer and Senior Logistics Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNellis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.