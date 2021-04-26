Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Research Report Analysis 2021 – 2028 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global blockchain technology in BFSI market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 70,026.4 Million by 2028, and register a rapid CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global blockchain technology in BFSI market is expected to increase significantly in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increasing demand for distributed ledger technology in banks. Rising adoption of blockchain technology for capital optimization is also a major factor expected to further boost global blockchain technology in BFSI market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of blockchain technology for cross-border payments is expected to further support growth in market size in future.



Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.



Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Auxesis Group, AlphaPoint Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.



The Blockchain Technology in BFSI research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.



Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain technology in BFSI market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Consortium blockchain

Private blockchain

Hybrid blockchain

Public blockchain



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Services

Platforms



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Record keeping

Compliance management

Smart contract

Digital currency

Payment

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Insurance

Banking

Non-banking financial company



The report addresses the following key points:



The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Blockchain Technology in BFSI market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of blockchain technology for capital optimization



4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of blockchain technology to reduce counterparty risks



4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for instant settlements in BFSI sector



4.2.2.4. Growing demand for distributed ledger technology in banks



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Immutability issue



4.2.3.2. The high cost of blockchain technology



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



5.1.1. Consortium blockchain



5.1.2. Private blockchain



5.1.3. Hybrid blockchain



5.1.4. Public blockchain



Chapter 6. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



6.1.1. Services



6.1.2. Platforms



Chapter 7. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



7.1.1. Record keeping



7.1.2. Compliance management



7.1.3. Smart contract



7.1.4. Digital currency



7.1.5. Payment



7.1.6. Others



Chapter 8. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



8.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



8.1.1. Insurance



8.1.2. Banking



8.1.3. Non-banking financial company



CONTINUED…!



