Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The global blockchain technology in BFSI market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 70,026.4 Million by 2028, and register a rapid CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global blockchain technology in BFSI market is expected to increase significantly in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increasing demand for distributed ledger technology in banks. Rising adoption of blockchain technology for capital optimization is also a major factor expected to further boost global blockchain technology in BFSI market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of blockchain technology for cross-border payments is expected to further support growth in market size in future.



The report on global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/488



Key Highlights of Report

Public blockchain segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue expansion at a CAGR of 75.3% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing application of public blockchain type applications such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Platform segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud technology and blockchain software.

In terms of revenue contribution to the global blockchain technology in BFSI market, the smart contract segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for self-executing contracts in the banking sector.

Banking segment is projected to account for comparatively higher market share during the forecast period due to growing use of blockchain technology to simplify banking operations.

North America market is projected to account for the highest revenue share among other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing application of blockchain technology by banks and insurance companies in countries in the region to provide enhanced customer service and experience.

Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Auxesis Group, AlphaPoint Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

In October 2020, AlphaPoint Corporation introduced yield platform. With this platform, AlphaPoint will power up digital currency lending.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/488



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Consortium blockchain

Private blockchain

Hybrid blockchain

Public blockchain



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Services

Platforms



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Record keeping

Compliance management

Smart contract

Digital currency

Payment

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Insurance

Banking

Non-banking financial company



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-in-bfsi-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of ovulation problem

4.2.2.2. Growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology

4.2.2.3. Surge in infertility rate

4.2.2.4. Rising number of single women

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Procedure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Continued…