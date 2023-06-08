NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2023 -- Latest added Blockchain Technology Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2028. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Lenovo Group Ltd. (Hongkong), Eastman Kodak Company (United States), Facebook, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France), Samsung Group (South Korea), Steemit Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Accenture (Ireland), The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) (United States), etc.



Blockchain Technology Market Definition:

Due to increasing applications of blockchain technology and growing automations across the globe, significant amount of demand will be generated over the forecasted period. The Block chain technology allows multiple participants to connect to the network, provides secured communication network. It works as a record keeping as well as electronic transaction processing. Growing digitalization of currency, online transactions as well as secure online payment gateways will create number of opportunities in the blockchain technology market.



Influencing Trend:

- Increased use of Smart Contracts using Blockchain Technology

- Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology in Content Streaming

Challenges:

- Maximum Transaction Cost and Requirement of Skilled Workforce

- Ample Chances for Public Disagreements between Different Community Sectors

Opportunities:

- Enormous Opportunities across Multiple Application Arenas such as Financial, Healthcare and Public Sector

- Data Communication Irrespective of the Central Administrator or Parent Node

Market Growth Drivers:

- Use of Blockchain Technology Provides Enhanced Security and Transparency

- Overall Operational Cost is minimized with increased Applications



On March 20th, 2018, G20 countries gathered in Buenos Aires to discuss the possible regulation of cryptocurrency. Argentina, Australia, Turkey, South Africa, and the United Kingdom proclaimed that they decided not to regulate cryptocurrencies. and At the same time the Head of the Bank of England 'Mark Carney', who was a chairman of G20's Financial Stability Board has mentioned that crypto-assets will not pose risks to global financial stability at present time citing the relatively small capitalization of the market.



The Global Blockchain Technology segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Application (Payments, Exchanges, Clearing and settlement, Digital identity, Documentation, Smart contracts, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Blockchain Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



