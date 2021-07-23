Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 90 pages on title 'Global Blockchain Technology Market (2021-2026) ' with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.



Summary



Blockchain technology is being increasingly used in the BFSI segment for financial transactions and cross-border payments. In the Banking and financial sector, it is utilized to secure payments, maintain customer identities, settle cross-border payments, etc. The global Blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.8% 2021-2026 leading to global revenue of USD 19.9 Bn by 2023.



Blockchain technology is also employed in Healthcare Sector, Supply Chain Management, Energy, Media, and Informatics, etc. Banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) together holds the largest share. Blockchain in retail industry under Supply chain management is the fastest growing sector.



Blockchain Technology market is further classified into three main types based on its users' accessibilities – Public Blockchain Technology, Private Blockchain Technology, and Mixed Blockchain Technology. Public Blockchain technology dominates the market. The US dominates in Blockchain patents application. About half of the total Blockchain patents applied is primarily for financial use.

Key growth factors:



Financial Technology (FinTech) companies are planning to invest a part of their total investment in the distributed ledge technology, i.e., Blockchain. The technology being decentralized attracts the banking sector to adopt the technology. The Blockchain technology market is expected to have a positive growth shortly owing to less time consumption, transparent nature that also requires less transaction cost.



Threats and key players:



Although the Blockchain market is expected to have a positive growth globally, still, there is lack of awareness, regulation problem, ideology clash hinders the adoption of the technology.

Some of the Blockchain technology providers in the Blockchain market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.



What's covered in the report?



o Overview of the Blockchain technology market.

o Current and forecasted market size data for Global BFS, Insurance, supply-chain, healthcare, others.

o Current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data for Blockchain technology market.

o Current and forecasted market size data for Global Public, Private, Mixed Blockchain technology

o Analysis of Companies profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

o Blockchain Technology patent analysis

o Key Opportunity for Blockchain technology market

o Market Trends in global Blockchain technology market



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

1.1 Market Scope and Segmentation

1.2 Key Questions Answered in This Study

1.3 Executive Summary I

1.4 Executive Summary II



Chapter 2: Introduction

2.1. Blockchain technology-Functionality

2.2. Blockchain Application

2.3. Blockchain use cases

2.4. Value chain-Blockchain technology market



Chapter 3: Global Blockchain Technology Market overview

3.1. Overview - key observations, historical (2016-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD bn), geography wise market size (USD bn) in 2017

3.2. Market adoption

3.3. Market trends



Chapter 4: Blockchain Technology Market regional market overview

4.1. North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

4.2. Europe-- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

4.3. Asia Pacific-- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

4.4. Latin America-- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

4.5. Middle East & Africa-- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges



Chapter 5: Blockchain Technology Market segmentation by industries

5.1. Global industry segmentation by BFS, Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare and other industries – Industry overview,



