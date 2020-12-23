Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Blockchain Technology Market

Blockchain technology is a structure that stores public transactional records (also dubbed the block) in a wide range of databases (called the chain) across a broad peer-to-peer network. Every transaction in this storage, which is termed as a 'digital ledger,' is authorized by the owner's digital signature that protects it against tampering and keeps it highly secure.



Key participants include AWS, INTEL, IBM, MICROSOFT, HUAWEI, SAP, ORACLE, DIGITAL ASSET HOLDINGS, BLOCKCYPHER, and GUARDTIME, among others.



Market Drivers

The global blockchain technology market is foreseen to reach a staggering valuation of USD 111.58 billion by 2027 at an unprecedented CAGR of 67.6%. The global market growth is majorly attributed to the growing application of the blockchain technology in the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector, increasing significance in supply chain management, rising investments in R&D programs, surging adoption across large and small & medium-sized enterprises, growing demand for the open-source DLT (distributed ledger technology), and the soaring demand for across the healthcare, transportation & logistics, and retail & commerce sectors. Besides, the numerous benefits of the technology, such as data transparency, accuracy, enhanced efficiency, high throughput, and lower operational costs, have driven its adoption globally, thereby stimulating the market growth.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Private

o Public

o Hybrid



Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Small & Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises



Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Application

o Middleware

o Infrastructure



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Banking and Financial services

o Healthcare and Life sciences

o Transportation and Logistics

o Government

o Retail and eCommerce

o Others



Regional Overview

The North America blockchain technology market emerged as the frontrunner in terms of market share in 2019, and the region is likely to maintain its stance over the projected period. The widespread adoption of the blockchain technology across the region's BFSI, healthcare, transportation, and retail industries, coupled with the growing investments in various financial technology (FinTech) firms, especially in the leading economies like the U.S. and Canada, has propelled market growth in the region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Blockchain Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blockchain Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing investments in blockchain technology

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of blockchain in supply chain management

4.2.2.3. Greater transparency achieved through the use of blockchain

4.2.2.4. Low operational cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability of skilled workforce

4.2.3.2. Regulatory uncertain

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Blockchain Technology Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Private

5.1.2. Public

5.1.3. Hybrid



Chapter 6. Blockchain Technology Market By Enterprise size Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Enterprise size Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Small & Medium Enterprises

6.1.2. Large Enterprises



Chapter 7. Blockchain Technology Market By Provider Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. Provider Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Application

7.1.2. Middleware

7.1.3. Infrastructure



Chapter 8. Blockchain Technology Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. Banking and Financial services

8.1.2. Healthcare and Life sciences

8.1.3. Transportation and Logistics

8.1.4. Government

8.1.5. Retail and eCommerce

8.1.6. Others

To be continued..!

