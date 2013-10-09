Blog Beast - A New Blogging Platform Build to Make Money

Southern Province, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- After a year of development and $3 million dollars invested, Empower Network finally has announced the launch of its’ second-generation blogging network, Blog Beast.



Blog Beast features several features not seen before in the first generation blog network. First, users can now maintain and operate multiple blogs from one account. This makes Blog Beast both faster and easier to use than its’ predecessor.



Empower Network hosts one of the largest blogging communities and publishing platforms online. Empower also offers leadership training products and services to online marketers and small business owners.



Empower Network also maintains an affiliate program in which affiliates can earn commissions from the sales of Empower Network Products.



This Blogging Platform contains Three Revolutionary Products; Point and Click Blogging System, Mobile Audio/Video broadcasting App and Sales Conversion Engine.



It's a Stand Alone Product. You can use it for doing other businesses too.This Blogging platform is easier to use & have other great features too.



VISIT the Website for the Full review of the New Blogging Platform - www.theblogredemption.com