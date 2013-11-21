Blog Beast Z Introduces the Internet Marketers First Choice Blogging Platform

Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Blog Beast Z has recently stepped out to reveal the Internet marketers first choice blogging platform. This blogging platform was released on October 11, 2013 and includes some extra bonuses, including a ridiculously low price tag.



The Blog Beast is powered by the empower network. This blogging platform has been in development for a total of three years, taking 3 million dollars to create.



With the Blog Beast, the user will be able to maintain multiple blogs under one account. Individuals will also receive a mobile app. They can use the mobile app (basically a one click system) to record audio and video, send the video to the blog site, YouTube, FaceBook, etc.



The Empower Network is an unbelievable system that many individuals are already involved in. The changes that have been made have placed Empower Network back on the map. In the past, users had problems getting at the top of Google. Now, with Blog Beast Z, it shouldn’t be that hard to get a good Google ranking due to the improvements that have been made.



Any individual who would like to join the Blog Beast platform is free to do so. Individuals can get the complete package for a simple $25.00 (limited time offer).



Dave has contacted top Empower Network users who have made thousands of dollars in order to have them tell the secrets to making money on the Blog Beast Platform. Individuals are encouraged to take a look at the Blog Beast review to see what others are saying about it.



About Blog Beast

Blog Beast, released by the makers of Empower Network, is the Internet marketers first choice blogging platform. Blog Beast has a large amount of extra bonuses that will make making money easy to do.



Company Contact : Theo Encarnado

Company Email: encamarketing@gmail.com

Company Phone : 310.941.2361