Blog Dedicated to Luxury Designer Fashion Expands

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Founded in April of 2011 the coveted luxury fashion designer and style blog The FashioniStyle is enjoying a new development. It now has many designer followers following it as closely as it follows them. High end stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom , Saks, DKNY PR and Valentino now follow the stunning FashioniStyle blog posts on Twitter and/or Pinterest. “It’s such a compliment to be followed by industry leaders and fashion touchstones like Neiman Marcus and Valentino.” says Pilar Salazar, Founder and Editor at The FashioniStyle. “We’re both excited and humbled.”



Covering the latest trends, topics and fashion events around the country Salazar watches over her fashion blogging to the utmost in detail. “We started the blog because we saw a gap in the industry. We noticed that the blogs available were mostly to promote designer brands through their magazine editorials, ad campaigns and fashion shows.” added Salazar. “We wanted to change that with a kind of layperson’s approach to fashion.” The results are powerful. So powerful that now industry leaders are following the blog’s “ear to the ground” approach to fashion for the homespun yet discriminating masses.



Salazar covers a large variety of fashion events such as Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, she blogs about the fashion choices of celebrities and reports on the latest industry trends always with some personal recommendations. The gorgeous blog features astounding editorial photography in its featured pages which include Lookbook, My Daily Crush, , Beauty, Runways, Trends, Nifty Sale and Tying The Knot in Style.



The Lookbook page highlights gorgeous designs and trends via photographs while My Daily Crush is just that - Salazar’s special picks of handbags, shoes, perfume, sunglasses, jewelry and the like. The Over The Top tab on the blog engages visitors with items like the dress made of 50,000 gummy bears to pay homage to the late designer Alexander McQueen. “Off the wall items like the dress that weighed 220 pounds and took the strength of three people to move is interesting to fashion buffs. I enjoy bringing that to my visitors.” said Salazar.



