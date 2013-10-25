Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- How to rent a suitable house in Shanghai? This should be the main problem for most of people from other countries who want to work or live in Shanghai. Today, the professional housing agency which website is http://www.ambassador-sh.com/ would let people from other countries know about these renting advices. If people want to rent good Shanghai apartment such as Parkview ZHONGSHAN PARK, this agency would be their best choice.



A. Before people¡¯s renting plan in Shanghai, they should first consider their salary and housing allowance. This could help them know whether it is better to rent by themselves or with friends. Although living alone should be very quiet and freely, the renting fee would be much more expensive. However, most of foreign people who are working in Shanghai could be mot worry about this problem. For some of students who study in Shanghai, they must consider this point.



B. If people have no idea about house renting in Shanghai City, they can ask colleagues in their company, some friends who Shimao Riviera Garden shanghai are the native people in Shanghai of some Shanghai house renting agency such as ambassador-sh.com. Most of people should usually experience the same stage. However, the carefully ask for help from other people or agencies could help people easily go through this problem.



C. There are many factors which have directly relationship with the price of the housing renting in Shanghai. The price of Shanghai apartment such as Eight Park Shanghai could be depended on the house location. On the other hand, the aging level of the apartment, the decoration level and furniture facilities could also determine the price of the renting house.



D. If people firstly consider the quiet environment and traffic line of the renting house, they should choose some apartment close to the subway. If people want find a apartment which has good infrastructure facilities, they could choose apartment which is near the city centre. However, the detailed information about these apartments could be original from the professional house intermediary company such as ambassador-sh.com. The internet would be a good choice for foreign people to find a suitable apartment in this international city. Most of employee in this housing agency could communicate with foreign people by fluently English and other countries¡¯ languages.



For these people who first come to Shanghai, they should pay more attention to all Yanlord Town jinqiao shanghai of these factors above. After the staying in Shanghai for a long period of time, people could choose to select the Shanghai apartment with better condition. The renting for Shanghai apartment should be the long term progress.



Contact

Website: http://www.ambassador-sh.com

Mobile: + 86 139 1608 9730

Tel: +86 21 62178589 Ext 608

Email: HR@ambassador-sh.com

Add: 17D, No1399 West Beijing Road (near Changde road), Jingan District, Shanghai 200040, China