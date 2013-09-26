Blog Enlightens Readers on Useful Information About Acute Diffuse Pulpitis

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Acute diffuse pulpitis is the total pulp inflammation. According to the international classification of ICD-10 the disease code is K04.02.



The symptoms of acute diffuse pulpitis include carious enamel defect, dentin destruction, the diffuse inflammation of the pulp and microabscesses.



For the given form of pulpitis very severe convulsive pain, especially at night, is typical. It is also marked by spontaneous pain attacks, even in the absence of stimuli. The pain intensity is usually greater than with acute focal pulpitis, and its duration is longer than that of the acute focal form. It radiates (spreads) in the temple, brow, cheekbone, ear, etc., and, therefore, it is impossible to accurately determine the causative tooth. In the presence of such pain attacks, the medical treatment should be sought immediately. All the attempts of self-medication lead to complications and inhibit treatment.



Deep and extensive carious lesions with a large amount of destroyed dentin inside the cavity of the tooth are still closed.



Halitosis (bad breath) may also occur. This is a non-specific symptom, which still should be noted.



The given pulpitis form should be differentiated from acute focal or exacerbated chronic pulpitis, acute or exacerbated chronic apical periodontitis, trigeminal neuralgia, sinusitis and alveolar pain.



With acute focal pulpitis the pain attacks are (up to 1 hour), the irradiation of pain does not occur. With chronic pulpitis in the acute stage, the pain attacks are prolonged, and initially the pain was less intense.



With acute and exacerbated chronic apical periodontitis, the constant ache is localized, which is sharply intensified by biting on the aching tooth.



Trigeminal neuralgia causes sharp convulsive pain with touching the skin of the face, as well as during the conversations and meals. And there is no pain at night.



If sinusitis is deteriorates general condition, body temperature rises, there is a headache, heaviness in the maxillary sinus when the head is tilted.



With alveolar pain, the palpation tenderness is noted when the gums are touched.



The aforementioned diseases also differ in the form of lesions. The deep cavities with the large quantity of softened dentin and the absence of intercommunication with the tooth cavity are inherent in acute focal pulpitis.



For chronic pulpitis in the acute phase, deep cavities with a lot of softened dentine and the intercommunication with the cavity of the tooth are typical.



Acute and exacerbated chronic periodontitis causes heavy damage to the tooth, the tooth color is changed, it becomes light gray, tooth cavity fornix is destroyed.



With trigeminal neuralgia, the teeth may be intact.



With sinusitis nasal breathing is difficult, and the pus is discharged through the nasal cavity. The teeth may be healthy.



Pulpitis can be cured if the time appeal to endodontists.



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