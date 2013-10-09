Blog Provides Access to Free Atlanta Foreclosure Lists for Home Buyers in Atlanta GA

Brazoria, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Local Foreclosure Source recently announced the launch of their new website which helps potential homeowners search for Atlanta foreclosures, Atlanta Short Sales and Atlanta fixer upper homes. The home seeker also has the ability to get updated information on these Atlanta homes emailed to them at no cost through the help of the new website http://www.localforeclosuresource.com/atlanta.html



While there are many sites on the Internet where you have to pay to access foreclosure information, this is not the case with Local Foreclosure Source website. You can access Realtors lists of Atlanta foreclosed homes, Short Sales and fixer upper homes at the new website and even get updated information emailed to you at no cost. "It is better to deal with a Realtor when buying these homes," said Lorenzo, owner of Local Foreclosure Source, "because a Realtor can give you all the information you need on a home and the neighborhood it is in. A realtor can also be on the lookout for you if you are looking for something particular."



With the already low cost of a foreclosure, Short Sale or fixer upper home and with Government home rebates, buying these Atlanta homes, seems like a pretty attractive investment right now whether you are someone looking for a home to live in or wanting to rent it out or sell it for a profit. "The foreclosure market is red-hot right now," said Lorenzo, "you have a great opportunity with foreclosures, Short Sales and fixer upper homes but remember to do your homework before buying and use a Realtor."



About Local Foreclosure Source

Tony Lorenzo is owner of this new website that offers help for homebuyers searching for Atlanta Foreclosures, Short Sales and fixer upper homes. This website helps potential homebuyers find a low cost home by searching through free lists of homes and getting updated Atlanta foreclosure, Short Sale and fixer upper home information emailed to them from Realtors for free.



Media Contact:

Tony Lorenzo

tony@localforeclosuresource.com

Brazoria, Tx.

http://www.localforeclosuresource.com