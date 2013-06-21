Blog Shares Their Knowledge About the Different Leather Materials for Soccer Cleats

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- For the people who like football game, the good equipment especially the soccer cleats would be the most important factor for them to play this game well. However, the leather material is the core topic for soccer shoes especially for the brand shoes such as Nike Soccer Cleats and Adidas Soccer Cleats. So, how to pick up our own football shoes in an array of soccer shoes? In the following description, the famous online seller for Nike Soccer Cleats, Adidas Soccer Cleats and FG Soccer Cleats would introduce with you some problems you should pay attention to when you want to purchase your favorite football shoes. If you want to read more information about the soccer cleats, you should browse the official website http://www.soccerrange.com/ .



Nowadays, the leather materials for the soccer shoes in the market could be probably divided into the kangaroo leather, sheepskin, cowhide, pigskin, artificial leather and artificial PU. The first type the website Soccer Range would tell us is about the kangaroo leather which is the best among these materials. Most of the brand soccer shoes such as Nike Soccer Cleats are all use this kind of leather. This leather would not only have the soft ability but also it is very wearable. If you could wear a pair of Nike soccer cleats with the materials of the kangaroo leather, you would feel very comfortable in the playing process. Of course, its price is the most expensive on the market.



The second kind of leather material is the pigskin, cowhide and sheepskin. Soccer shoes with these leathers are also very soft such as the Adidas Soccer Cleats. But their abrasion resistance and foot feeling would not be better than kangaroo leather soccer shoes. However, the price is little bit cheaper. Therefore, this kind of football shoes is more suitable for real grass or artificial turf.



The third sort is the artificial leather. The strong degree of the Nike Mercurial Vapor with the artificial leather is very good but the leather is very hard. You would feel uncomfortable if you wear one pair of this shoe. However, the price is relatively very cheap and it is more suitable for the student or those who prefer to play football on the land or the concrete floor.



The last leather material is the artificial PU. As we all know, the artificial PU football shoes is now the most popular soccer shoes. The type and quality of this kind of shoes is varied. Many famous brand soccer shoes such as Nike Soccer Cleats and Adidas Soccer Cleats all have shoes in this kind of leather materials. In general, the surface of the football shoes with the artificial PU material is relatively thin so the feeling of kicking the ball is relatively good.



