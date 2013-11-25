Blog Shares Tips for Selecting the Right GI Doctor in Beverly Hills to Perform Colonoscopy

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- When looking for a gastroenterologist in Beverly Hills to perform a colonoscopy, the colon cancer screening exam, one can’t help but notice there are many options in the city. Finding one can be as simple as getting a referral from a general practice or family doctor, or a friend. But it can also require more work even if a referral is involved, because most people don’t want just a GI doctor—they want a high-quality gastroenterologist who will give them the best care. One such option is Dr. Peyton Berookim, a double-board certified GI Doctor who performs the highly specialized procedure and provides accurate results.



But how would one go about finding a doctor like Dr. Berookim? Here are some tips patients should consider when searching for a skilled gastroenterologist who can perform your colonoscopy in Beverly Hills.



Experience: This is obviously a new brainer. Of course patients will want to take a look at a doctor’s education and medical experience—where they went to school, how long they’ve been practicing, and so forth--in order to make an informed decision. One simple way to find this information is to see what teaching hospital they trained at. Dr. Berookim, for example, completed his three-year subspecialty fellowship in digestive diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine—one of the top-ranked hospitals in the U.S.



Qualifications: When researching GI doctor, it is also important to check their certifications, which ensures that the doctor meet the highest standards for knowledge, training, experience and ethics. Dr. Berookim has been certified by two boards, the American Board of Gastroenterology and the American Board of Internal Medicine.



Hospital Affiliations: Where your GI doctor has admitting privileges and where the procedure will be performed are factors that should be carefully looked at when selecting a gastroenterologist. For example, Dr. Berookim has admitting privileges at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, the fourth ranked hospital in the U.S. for treating gastrointestinal disorders, and he performs outpatient procedures at the state-of-the-art LaPeer Surgery Center in Beverly Hills.



Colonoscopy Completion and Complication Rates: Did you know the completion rate for colonoscopies is roughly 90-95%? That means 5-10% of colonoscopies don’t achieve full completion, which involves inspecting the entire colon up to the beginning of the large intestine. Knowing a GI doctor’s completion rate is therefore important. Dr. Berookim’s, for instance, is near 100%. Another thing to check for is complication rate. Complications during colonoscopies are rare, but they still happen from time to time. A qualified doctor like Dr. Berookim, has a complication rate that is less than the national average.



Recognition: The Internet can be a powerful tool for finding out what other patients and peers think about the gastroenterologist you’re looking up. Yelp reviews and awards can be a powerful tool in assuring or dissuading someone to go see a particular doctor. Take Dr. Berookim as an example: he has received many honors and has received high ratings on Yelp.



For more information on colonoscopies or other services provided by Dr. Berookim, call 310-271-1122.



Website: http://gidoctor.com/about-us/selecting-a-gi

Author: http://websitegrowth.com

Contact: 310-271-1122

150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204

Beverly Hills, CA 90211