Blog Supplies Access to Free Las Vegas Foreclosure Lists for Home Buyers in Las Vegas NV

Brazoria, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Local Foreclosure Source has recently launched a new website which helps homebuyers search for Las Vegas foreclosures, Las Vegas Short Sales and Las Vegas fixer upper homes in order to obtain a home at a low cost. The potential home buyer can also get updated information on these homes emailed to them at no cost through the help of the new website http://www.localforeclosuresource.com/las-vegas.html



"There really is no need to pay to access foreclosure, short sale and fixer upper home information", says Tony Lorenzo of Local Foreclosure Source. You can access Realtors lists of Las Vegas foreclosed, short sale and fixer upper homes at their new website and even get updated information emailed to you at no cost. "New foreclosure buyers should deal with a Realtor when buying these homes," said Lorenzo, "since a Realtor has the experience and can keep you from running into any surprises. A realtor also has information on the home and the neighborhood the home is located in."



"Buying a Las Vegas foreclosure, short sale or fixer upper home can be a pretty attractive investment right now whether you are someone looking for an investment or just a home to live but make sure to get the home inspected," said Tony, "these houses should always have an inspection. Also, follow up on the inspection report before closing on your house and you should always get several estimates on repairs before closing. And always use a Realtor."



About Local Foreclosure Source

Tony Lorenzo is owner of this new website that offers help for homebuyers searching for Las Vegas foreclosures, short sales and fixer upper homes. This website helps potential homebuyers find a low cost home by searching through free lists of homes and getting updated Las Vegas foreclosure, short sale and fixer upper home information emailed to them from Realtors for free.



Media Contact:

Tony Lorenzo

tony@localforeclosuresource.com

Brazoria, Tx.

http://www.localforeclosuresource.com