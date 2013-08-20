Digiarty Launches Software Exclusive Giveaway for Bloggers in August 2013

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Digiarty Software, Inc. the global leading company in the industry of multimedia software recently has announced its software exclusive giveaway offer for all bloggers in August 2013. The software for bloggers to take and run exclusive giveaway for their readers is WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe , the best HD video converter, video editor and YouTube online video downloader.



Through the whole August, bloggers, website owners, administrators and editors who are interested in can feel free to apply for 5-50 free license code for WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe from Digiarty to launch an exclusive giveaway for their blog readers and website visitors, in form of a contest on their blogs, websites, Forum, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter page.



Digiarty claims that their purpose of this August giveaway for bloggers/website owners is not only for attracting more users to get WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe for free, but also for reinforcing the relationship between bloggers/website owners and blog/website visitors, as running an exclusive giveaway in the form of a contest will no doubt increase the interaction between the blogger and blog visitors.



Digiarty also announced the specific rules and conditions to participate in the blogger giveaway in August:



Qualification: Any owner of a website/blog/forum, or Facebook/Twitter page/YouTube channel, and want to do giveaway of this software to attract more readers and subscribers.



Reward: 5-50 free license codes for WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe.



How to Get: Fill a simple request form with blog/website information and email this to Digiarty.



Learn detailed information about the offer and participate in at Win-Free-Copy page below:

http://www.winxdvd.com/win-free-copy/



Notes:

1. If anyone agrees to do high-quality software review for the company, he/she will get reciprocal link and more.

2. The participants shall not disclose the license codes in public.



Digiaty welcomes and encourage all bloggers/website owners to take this giveaway chance in August, and hope they do not miss such great opportunity that will benefit bloggers/website owners themselves and blog/website readers/visitors all.



About WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a professional HD video converter that can convert between stream HD videos like MKV, M2TS, MTS, AVCHD, MOD, etc. and SD videos like AVI, MPEG, MP4, M4V, WMV, MOV, VOB, FLV, RM, etc. and convert videos to iPhone/iPad/iPod/Apple TV, Android Devices WP8, PSP, etc. It can trim, crop, merge videos and add external AAS/SRT subtitles. It is also a YouTube online video downloader to download videos for users.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Android platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy Pro, etc.