Blogger Has Some Terrific Ideas for Parents of College Bound Students

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The class of 2013 is almost over and ready to head off to college. This means the class of 2014 starts its senior year, and for those who want to work from home, there are still many small business opportunities in 2013 available if you have the correct set of skills. Sandy McQueen of McQueenAtHome.com has some excellent job opportunities for college readiness.



Colleges more than ever are looking for students who are taking courses with the most advanced rigor and difficulties. Advanced Placement courses are more and more the standard, with many students struggling to complete the course work and pass the test. This is a perfect chance for a home tutoring service for these classes or for standardized testing for college entrance. The SAT and ACT is still a determining factor for entrance, and parents pay well for the best scores.



As far as college goes, parents who are after their children to be as successful look for college planning coaches to help their children. College planning helps children through every step of the application and admissions process. Navigating the financial aid process, transcripts and the all-important community service are great, but many will not complete the process for their top choices. This is where you and your service help those students.



“It should be well-noted that these two work-from-home jobs are not necessarily limited to seniors or high school upper classmen. Dedicated students and parents begin as early as the sixth grade preparing their children for college. There is an untapped resource available to the right person with the correct skill set,” said McQueen.



The best part about these two jobs is the relatively low startup costs and low competition in many areas.



If you are interested in learning more about small business opportunities in 2013 or what Sandy has to say about starting businesses and her other suggestions and solutions for working from home, visit her website at www.mcqueenathome.com



