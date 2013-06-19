Blogger-Product Reviewer ElSayed ElAssal Launches New AK Elite Review Website

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Blogger and veteran product reviewer ElSayed ElAssal has recently launched AK Elite Review , a product review website where consumers get honest opinion and technical review of Internet marketing software—before they buy. The site will focus on the latest development from well-known search engine optimization (SEO) expert Brad Callen. Callen’s AK Elite software is designed to help Kindle publishers rank their e-books in the top spot in the Kindle store.



“With so many scams in the online marketing industry, people need an honest software review before they buy,” says ElAssal, an expert reviewer with six years experience in the online marketing industry. To date, he has written more than 100 reliable product and software reviews.



As with any online venture, there’s stiff competition in the self-publishing sector. In 2007, Amazon launched Kindle Direct Publishing, a do-it-yourself (DIY) platform where e-book authors and publishers independently publish their creative works directly to Kindle and Kindle Apps worldwide. The site is indexed by Google, making the need for SEO-optimized descriptions and book information a necessity.



AK Elite promises to help authors rank highly through an automated ranking process. Similar to Callen’s popular SEO Elite software, AK Elite is being described as SEO designed for the Kindle engine. The new AK Elite Review website will review the software in detail, as well as provide consumers with tips and advice on self-publishing through Amazon (http://www.amazon.com).



AK Elite software is set to be released on Tuesday, July 9, 2013. The software will be sold for $147 USD through Clickbank. To find out more about ElAssal’s reviews or to sign up for e-mail alerts about the upcoming AK Elite product release, visit the blogger’s website (AK Elite at Akelitereview.co).



The views and opinions expressed on the new AK Elite Review site are expressly the bloggers’ own. Consumers are advised to verify any product claim, statistic, quote or other representation with the manufacturer, provider or party in question.



About ElSayed ElAssal

Media Contact:

ElSayed ElAssal

admin@akelitereview.co

01007153112

http://akelitereview.co/