Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Designed to appeal to bloggers who like to inform their readers about exciting indie fantasy reads, the Union of Renegades Book Blast organized by author Tracy Falbe is currently seeking blog hosts for the free ebook promotion running from May 5th to May 9th.



Bloggers from any country can sign up to join the book blast at Falbe’s blog Her Ladyship’s Quest. During the week of May 5th participating bloggers will publish posts to share the fantasy novel Union of Renegades: The Rys Chronicles Book I that is free worldwide at ebook retailers and the author’s web store Brave Luck Books. The unlimited prizes aspect of the blogger book blast comes with an offer from the author to provide any and all interested readers with free access to The Goddess Queen the sequel to Union of Renegades.



The second free ebook will be provided via a coupon code at Smashwords that distributes ebooks worldwide in multiple ebook formats.



“I chose Smashwords as the source for ebook giveaways because it allows me to give prizes to readers all over the world,” Falbe explained.



The content of the book blast that bloggers will publish includes a short description of Union of Renegades, cover art, links to the free ebook, and an article by the author introducing four major characters from the novel with her insights about what inspired their creation and what they represent within the story.



Union of Renegades is the first book of The Rys Chronicles that is a complete fantasy quartet that continues in The Goddess Queen, Judgment Rising, and The Borderlands of Power.



Bloggers benefit from joining the book blast by gaining easy to publish material for their readers about free fantasy ebooks. This gives bloggers extra content at little effort that will be appreciated by fantasy fans. All participating blogs will also be listed at the central book blast tour page that will be set up at Her Ladyship’s Quest to promote the event.



“I know many bloggers out there actively support indie authors because of the diverse value they create for readers. Joining my book blast will give them an easy way to do that,” Falbe said.