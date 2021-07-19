Blogger Tim Ozman Reveals True Identity of "Q" to Be White House Credentialed Reporter for JFK Jr's Magazine George

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2021 -- A podcaster and blogger specializing in conspiracy theories has been on the trail of Q and the Qanon movement since 2017 when it all began. Since then, he became enmeshed in a trademark dispute with the individual the world has come to know only as "Q".



He has demonstrated links that connect the magazine owned by the late JFK Jr who Qanon believers contend is still alive, to this mysterious white-hat hacker.



He has presented his findings on his blogs and has spoken openly about it on the live internet radio program he hosts, Dark Matter After Midnight. The topic of Qanon is increasing in complexity as the movement has no visible leader even though they follow the former president in hopes of his reinstatement. This is a hope which "Q" still encourages on the live youtube channel for George Magazine, which oddly can be found by searching the Youtube channel Youtube.com/AnonymousQ.



Whether it's cynical manipulation or something more remains to be seen. Evidence for any of Qanon's claims, however, is strongly lacking. Tim will continue to present his findings until the knowledge becomes mainstream. Why? In his words:



"Q is a real person and this person is very close to Donald J Trump. This person has an immense audience and reaches them daily with radical Qanon inspired messages. Most believe that Trump will be reinstated this August with his own military." Tim Ozman added that, "It is imperative that this person be looked at before we give the former president plausible deniability with regard to the Capitol Hill insurrection."



