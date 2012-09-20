BloggersBase.com Redesign Seeks to Give Bloggers the Information That Matters Most

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Blogging is an incredible opportunity for people all over the world. Anybody with internet access can start up a blog in just minutes, and before long, that person’s opinion can be shared with the entire world.



Blogging is a deep and complex field. Although it’s easy to start blogging, mastering the craft can be difficult. That’s why a website called BloggersBase.com wants to help. BloggersBase seeks to educate bloggers on what it takes to run a successful blog. From generating traffic to writing informative and useful posts, blogging is a craft that must be taken seriously.



The BloggersBase site is currently under construction, although when the new design launches, BloggersBase.com hopes it will thoroughly impress users. One of the biggest additions made to the website will be a moderated forum. The goal of this forum will be to provide information relevant to bloggers of all levels of experience.



A moderated forum isn’t the only addition that the folks at BloggersBase.com have planned. Bloggers Base also plans to offer reviews of popular blogging services as well as coupon codes for these services. After all, most bloggers appreciate being able to save money on the services they use.



Today, the website already features several different service reviews. Dropbox, the popular cloud-storage solution used by people all over the world, has a review on BloggersBase, and visitors can view a coupon code that will help them save money on whatever Dropbox services they’re ordering. There are also reviews for Mailchimp, a popular email marketing service, and Quicken, the world-famous do-it-yourself accounting software.



In short, BloggersBase.com provides information on services that are relevant to bloggers. A spokesperson for the website explained how this information will help bloggers:



“We want to offer information that will appeal to both new bloggers and experienced bloggers. As veteran bloggers ourselves, we know what it takes to turn an average blog into an amazing one, and we want to impart that wisdom onto our users.”



Those who are interested in seeing their articles posted on BloggersBase.com are advised to visit the Guest Posting Opportunities section. Here, BloggersBase outlines a set of guidelines that visitors can use to send articles to the site. If the article meets the guidelines that have been set, then they might be lucky enough to find their article posted on the BloggersBase blog.



Whether seeking to publish a guest post or simply wanting to learn more about the blogging industry in general, BloggersBase.com provides blogging information written by bloggers for bloggers. With reviews of popular blogging services and the latest news from the blogging world, BloggersBase.com seeks to be a daily stop for bloggers around the world.



About BloggersBase.com

BloggersBase.com provides reviews, news, and information to bloggers of all experience levels. The website is currently undergoing a redesign and will be re-launched within the coming weeks. For more information, please visit: http://www.bloggersbase.com