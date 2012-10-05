Blogging Scholarship Winner to Be Announced by AssistanceForSingleMothers.com

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The Mommy Blogger Scholarship, founded by AssistanceForSingleMothers.com, was created to help mothers fund the growth of or start their online blogs. The scholarship, intended for mothers with big dreams, helps to inspire women around the world by providing them with support as they strive to reach their goals.



Recently, AssistanceForSingleMothers.com’s first annual Mommy Blogger Scholarship came to a close after many wonderful mothers applied for a chance to claim the grand prize of $1,000. The contest was a success due to the high number of applicants, but nevertheless, a winner has been chosen. The hosts plan to announce the winner of the scholarship in the coming week via Facebook and the http://assistanceforsinglemothers.com website.



Along with receiving the prize money, the winning mommy blogger will be interviewed to help others learn more about her story. AssistanceForSingleMothers.com also plans to provide extensive blog training for the winner to help her take her blog and its content to the next level.



AssistanceForSingleMothers.com plans to host another round of the Mommy Blogger Scholarship again in 2013.



In order to be eligible to participate, applicants have to be 18 years or older. Each competitor must also be a mother with at least one child. Mothers who have a blog or plan to start a blog within 30 days of the contest are both encouraged to apply.



Each year’s winner is chosen by random—AssistanceForSingleMothers.com uses an online randomizer to ensure fairness to all participants. The winner is notified by email and has 48 hours to confirm their prize, after which a new winner will be chosen.



Applying to enter the contest is easy: prospective participants only need to enter their name and email in order to start filling out a questionnaire provided by AssistanceForSingleMothers.com. Contestants should complete AssistanceForSingleMothers.com’s application as a part of the entrance process.



After that, the competition begins as participants use the Mommy Blogger Scholarship’s promotion feature, where extra entries are earned by participants for liking the website’s fan page, sharing the scholarship on Facebook, making YouTube videos about the scholarship, or promoting it on their blogs.



AssistanceForSingleMothers.com looks forward to the 2013 Mommy Blogger Scholarship contest, mostly because more amazing mommy bloggers are expected to enter. Any questions or concerns about the contest can be answered by a quick browse of the site’s FAQs or by sending an email to the AssistanceForSingleMothers.com team.



About AssistanceForSingleMothers.com

AssistanceForSingleMothers.com is a comprehensive resource for single mothers everywhere. The website, run by a team of resourceful single mothers, is packed with current information and upbeat articles on careers, education, grants, scholarships, help with housing, parenting tips, relationships, health, fitness, and finances. For more information, please visit http://AssistanceForSingleMothers.com/scholarship.html