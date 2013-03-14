Blogging WordPress Releases Best Themes for 2013 Rundown

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- WordPress is one of the most accessible and user friendly platforms for individuals to customize the design and layout of their websites. It allows users to easily update their websites with a wide variety of content, from written posts to high quality imagery, video content and more. The development of “themes” has allowed users to download preset configurations and layouts that they can then customize to create a unique presentation for their content quickly and effectively. Blogging WordPress has recently released its rundown of the best themes for WordPress in 2013, giving individuals three quarters of a year to take advantage of them before the next evolution.



The rundown is one of the most comprehensive available on the web and take seriously the ability of theme developers to create WordPress powered designs for specific markets. The information is broken down into themes for business, themes optimized for e-commerce, themes for magazines, Photography themes, travel themes, themes for restaurants and portfolio themes. Each of these leverages the power of WordPress to different ends, putting priorities in a different order to ensure that the information users wish to put forward is given the space and interactivity it requires, no matter what that information is or the form it comes in.



The post gives a detailed rundown about the advantages and disadvantages of each theme along with suggested uses so that individuals can quickly identify which set of themes will best suit their needs. The compilation is impressively comprehensive and should save many individuals a lot of time in deciding on a design for their site.



A spokesperson for Blogging Wordpress explained, “Our compilation of the best WordPress themes 2013 is the third such rundown we’ve done, and we’re proud to say that we see a huge wave of traffic at the start of each year because site owners and developers are looking for the most versatile and successful themes, and trust us to find them. The best WordPress themes are those that have an emphasis on design up front and usability under the skin, making it easy for individuals to customize and update their sites while still looking great to the general public.”



