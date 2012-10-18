Blogs by Women Offers Advice to New Bloggers

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Blogging, defined as web site that contains a writer's own experiences, observations or opinions, is continuing to grow in popularity according to online analysts Nielsen in a recent report. They report that this form of communication is being driven largely by the well-educated woman between the age of 18 and 34, with 1/3 of them being mothers. This statistic comes as no surprise to Jennifer English, creator of Blogs By Women (http://www.blogsbywomen.org), a directory of women's blogs from all over the world.



"We are delighted at the increasing rate at which women are creating blogs, and at the increasing rate at which blogs are being submitted to the directory, and most definitely at the increasing rate at which journalists are contacting many of our amazing listed bloggers for comments, interviews, and story ideas." Currently linking readers to over 3,000 blogs in over a dozen languages, Blogs by Women was designed to promote all aspects of women's thoughts and opinions from blogs about philosophy and religion to family and parenting. "We have 28 different categories a blog can fall into." Says English. "Each blog is approved by hand to keep low quality blogs, splogs and those stinky boys out."



The directory serves a purpose in a large Internet world where the smaller blog could get lost in the sea of blogs available. According to English, "Bloggers come to us wondering how to promote a blog or where to submit a blog so that they can get readers. The quality of the directory is kept high and as a consequence, is considered an authority site by both search engines and humans. Traffic has consistently grown to over double last year's figures. For many women bloggers, we are the answer to their traffic issues."



"Most of these women, while educated, are not experts in SEO or blog advertising techniques to get their blogs read. They come to us to answer questions like how to advertise your blog. We offer them an outlet to have their blogs read alongside other quality blogs. What this means to the blogger is that a high quality link to their blog will help them get found by both the search engines and visitors faster." Explains English. "Because we look at so many blogs before including them in our directory, we know what works and what doesn't on a blog site. We offer advice to those who are just starting out, so that they can have the best blog possible."



About Blogs By Women

Created by Jennifer English in 2005, this directory of high quality women's blogs covers women's issues such as health, lifestyle, blog advice and more.