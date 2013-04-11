Blondish.net to Launch a New Look and More Premium WordPress Services

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Nile Flores of Blondish.net is soon to launch an updated look as well as many premium WordPress services to the public. Blondish.net has been up since 2006, but Nile Flores has been rocking the blogging, web design, and WordPress communities for over 12 years. She has spoken at WordCamps around the United States several times a year, and has won several web design and business awards throughout the years. While she does provide services for web design and development, she has given back to the community for free by sharing her knowledge on creating, maintaining, and marketing websites.



Nile is set to launch an updated look to the Blondish.net site that still maintains the brand, but also provides a better and more accessible surfing experience to readers.



Aside from a fresher look to the brand, there are several premium WordPress Services to be released:



- Basic WordPress Blog Design and Setup Package

- Premium WordPress Child Themes for the StudioPress Genesis framework

- An eBook on Social Media and Search Engine Optimization for WordPress



The basic WordPress blog and design setup package will provide an extremely affordable method to setting up a site on the fly for new website startups. The setup will include basic header design, newsletter subscription design, installation and customization of a specific theme framework, installation of website, and installation of basic plugins for the site to be functional. While the price is $350, it assures the client that they will get a sturdy and better leg up than going to a freelancer website to seek out a stranger.



The premium WordPress Child Themes for StudioPress Genesis framework will utilize “the industry standard for premium WordPress themes,” some unique and original designs, and will even include varied versions of other popular premium themes available. All work will remain 100% GPL licensed, but be sold as a membership for access starting at $50 per year.



Lastly, for WordPress users who have been struggling with balancing and understanding social media and search engine optimization, Nile Flores will also release an eBook. This eBook will be more than 50 pages, and cover all angles for WordPress users wanting to properly optimize their website as well as achieve traffic that is engaging.



To learn more about Nile Flores and Blondish.net and keep up to date with new services and to receive information on taking your website to the next level: http://blondish.net/



About Blondish.net and Nile Flores

Blondish.net was started in 2006 by Nile Flores in order to help people rock out their websites like rock stars. Topics that are covered at Blondish.net are: blogging, social media, marketing, freelance, web design, and WordPress. The owner, Nile Flores, is a sassy Southern Illinois mother who is a certified web designer, professional blogger, and public speaker. Nile has been running websites for over 12 years and over 14 years experience with managing large online social groups with more than 50,000 members Nile has advised hundreds, and influenced thousands throughout the years with her knowledge in blogging, web design, and WordPress.



Contact:

Nile Flores

blondishnet@gmail.com

http://blondish.net/