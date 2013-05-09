BloNo Smoke Introduces New Pipe for Vaping Users

Lincoln, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Enjoying cigarettes in electronic cigarettes in electronic form is the latest way for smokers to enjoy the pleasures of a smoke without offensive odor and tobacco residue and ash. BloNo Smoke offers a variety of e cigarette kits and e cig accessories, but until now pipe smokers have been forced to change not only their smoking habits but the delivery method they prefer. Now, with the introduction of a new e cig in pipe form, those who prefer pipes can also enjoy the benefits of the best e cig juice in a container that imitates the look and feel of a hand carved pipe. Finally, pipe smokers can enjoy the benefits of "vaping," or vaporized smoking.



The BloNo method and starter e cig kit starter e cig kit represent a triumph for many smokers who want to shed the habit but are having trouble giving up the motions and feel of smoking. Customers can buy not only the eGo e cigarette or the new pipe container but also the best e liquid on the market through BloNo Smoke’s user-friendly website and save money on all new e cig products.



The new pipe is a handsome piece with a striped wooden bowl, and a stem that is sturdy and comfortable. Consumers can also buy a convenient wooden stand separately. Pipe aficionados will find it difficult to tell the difference between a traditional pipe and the new e cig refill liquid pipe—except for the smell and inconvenience.



The BloNo Starter Kit includes a 900 mah eGo battery, a Vision Clearomizer, a USB eGo charger and a leather case. Users charge the battery in a manner similar to a cell phone—plug in the USB charger to a wall outlet and insert the end into the unit. After inserting the Clearomizer unit and filling it with the e liquid, users are ready to atomize the flavor and taste of smoking without the heat or ash.



BloNo allows customers to buy e liquid in a wide variety of strengths and flavors. This can help smokers quit cigarettes or a pipe, especially if they step down the strength of the liquid gradually. BloNo offers not only a wide variety of ecig products, including the new pipe configuration, but also advice and help with friendly customer service.



