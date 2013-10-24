Blood and Madness Is Back at Guild Wars 2

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Blood and Madness is the famed Halloween patch of the Guild Wars 2 online game. And with such a season fast approaching, this year’s version was made better than ever. The patch features the return of Bloody Prince Edrick, the son of King Oswald Thorn. Born under the legacy of the Mad King, his spectre lurks in the shadows as he comes to Tyria to bring in more terror.



The patch will add four new features to your Guild Wars 2 game. One of which is the Clock Tower, which is patterned after last year’s Halloween puzzle feature. This time around, the puzzles were made are harder than before. The next notable update is the Labyrinth, which is considered as the darkest part of the game. Deep down there, the Candy Corn High Viscount, the Skeletal Lich, and the Labyrinthine Horror are just waiting to be discovered.



Two more Guild Wars 2 game add-ons included in the Blood and Madness patch are the Haunted Door and the Lunatic Inquisition. The Haunted Door is Kryta’s version of Trick or Treat. The only difference is that you get risks for candies. The Lunatic Inquisition upgrade, on the other hand, is a special game mode wherein a villager has to survive a night of destruction. Tools and secrets weapons can help him along the way.



Players can also expect a few balance updates in this patch. All-in-all, it’s almost a whole new adventure to look forward to. But along with that, it also proposes an entirely different set of challenges that even avid players have to be prepared for.



There is no more effective way to improve your Guild Wars 2 game other than making in-game purchases. So increase your buying power with a truckload of GW2 Gold and other game upgrades that can make every level, every stage, or every scenario a few notches easier that it should.



As an MMORPG, Guild Wars 2 is a game where thousands – if not millions – of other players from around the world are running after the same goal. It is then very important that you get to be the first to reach the top ranks or it will be harder for you later on. Once everybody else has gotten a lot faster, stronger, and richer than you are, you’ll be left in the dust.



GW2 Gold is a leverage that can get you on top of your game. With enough currency in your account, you will enjoy twice the power. And you can definitely use that added might in the different challenging worlds of Guild Wars 2.



GW2 Gold can be earned from within the game or more easily, purchased through outside sources. By dealing with a trusted Guild Wars 2 currency trader, you can be the dominant character that you wanted to be overnight. Get GW2 Gold in the most reasonable prices only from the most trusted online dealers.



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