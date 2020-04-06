Blood Bank Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly During 2018–2025 - the American Red Cross, Vitalant, New York Blood Centre

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- The global blood bank market was valued at $11,527 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,649 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. A blood bank is a non-profit organization that engages in all the operations such as collection, processing, testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood components drawn from donors. A blood bank can be a separate free-standing organization or operates as a part of a hospital. In addition, a blood bank provides safe or disease-free blood for transfusion to save a patient's life and curb the complications that can arise due to severe blood loss.



Blood banks have witnessed an increase in demand, owing to high prevalence of hematological diseases and rise in number of accidental cases across the world. In addition, growth in the geriatric population who is prone to blood disorders and high demand for blood transfusion supplement the market growth. However, wastage of the donated blood and stringent rules & regulations are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, blood transfusion in emerging nations is expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.



Major Key Players of the Blood Bank Market are:

The American Red Cross, Vitalant, New York Blood Centre , Australian Red Cross, Japan Red Cross Society, American Association of Blood Banks, America's Blood Centers, Canadian Blood Services, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, Blood Bank of Alaska



The global blood bank market is segmented based on product type, function, bank type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified as whole blood, red blood cell, platelets, plasma, and white blood cell. The function segment studies collection, processing, testing, storage, and transportation. Based on bank type, the market is segmented into private and public. Depending on end user, the market is classified into hospital, ambulatory surgery center, pharmaceutical companies, clinics & nursing homes, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Research objectives:



– To study and analyze the global Blood Bank consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Blood Bank market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Blood Bank manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Blood Bank with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



