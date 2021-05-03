Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include major prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Hunter's Syndrome, and brain tumors. Other factors include rising healthcare expenses and increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development. Blood-brain barrier plays a vital role in protecting the brain from toxic compounds and many blood-borne disorders.



The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market's leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.



To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/633



Some Key Findings From the Report:



In January 2021, Nanoform Finland signed an agreement with Herantis Pharma. This agreement will help both companies to improve blood-brain-barrier penetration in nasal drug delivery routes for Parkinson's therapies using nanoparticle technology.

Parkinson's disease segment accounted for major revenue share in global market in 2020 and is expected to register a 25.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to major prevalence of Parkinson's Disease among an expanding global patient pool.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, increasing aging population, major prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing number of hospitals and long-term care facilities in countries across the globe.

Key players operating in the market are Allon Therapeutics, Inc., Angiochem Inc., Armagen Technologies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BiOasis Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, CarThera, Cephalon Inc., Nanomerics, and F. Hoffman La-Roche AG.



Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market based on application, technology, end-use, and by region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Alzheimer's Disease

Epilepsy

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Hunter's Syndrome

Brain Cancer



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach

Trojan Horse Approach

Increasing Permeability

Passive Diffusion

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Research Institutes

Others



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/633



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing geriatric population.

4.2.2.2. Rising incidences of neurological diseases.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Risk of leakage in blood-brain barrier

4.2.3.2. High cost of treatment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Alzheimer's Disease

5.1.2. Epilepsy

5.1.3. Parkinson's Disease

5.1.4. Multiple Sclerosis

5.1.5. Hunter's Syndrome

5.1.6. Brain Cancer



CONTINUED..!!



For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-brain-barrier-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-blood-brain-barrier-market