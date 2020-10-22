Blood Cancer Drugs Market Demand, Growth Analysis, Scope and Strategic Outlook - 2020

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020



The blood cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs to treat all types of blood cancers. The blood cancer drugs market excludes biologics and includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. The blood cancer drugs include Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin) and others



The global blood cancer drugs market was valued at about $33 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $43.74 billion at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2022.



Major players in the market are Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013699/blood-cancer-drugs-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-blood-cancer-type-leukemia-lymphoma-myeloma-2-by-drugs-rituaxan-mabthera-rituximab-gleevac-glivec-imatinib-revlimid-lenalidomide-velcade-bortezomib-tasigna-nilotinib-pomalyst-pomalidomide-vidaza-azacitidine-kyprolis-carfilzomib-adcetris-brentuximab-vedotin-others-covering-amgen-inc-astrazeneca-plc-bayer-ag-celgene-corporation-eli-lilly/inquiry?source=Releaswire&Mode=54



The blood cancer drugs market is being driven by the growing death incidences and increasing prevalence of blood cancer cases across the globe. Different types of blood cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma and others have different risk factors where some can be controlled or prevented through drug therapies and others may lead to death. According to 2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company report, over 1.85 million new blood cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed across the globe in 2040, out of which 918,872 cases are from lymphoma, 656,345 from leukemia, and 275,047 cases myeloma. Furthermore the report estimated, in 2040, the approximate number of deaths worldwide due to blood cancer will be 1,100,000. In 2019, more than 387,000 people are living with leukemia in the United States and an estimated 68,000 deaths will result from blood cancer. According to national cancer institute, the estimated deaths due to blood cancer are expected to be around 22,840 in 2019. The increasing deaths and increasing incidence of blood cancer cases globally drives the blood cancer drug market.



Drug approval involves series of research stages and regulatory approvals that are often expensive. Drug approval process include about four phases of clinical trials and various stages of screening process with the regulatory body such as FDA. The costs of failed clinical trials is also high as clinical trial phases involves huge investments. According to Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, the cost of bringing a new drug from its conception to shelves is about $2.7 billion in 2017. This cost has increased more than 10 folds, with the cost of bringing a new drug to the market being $320 million in 1990s. Thus indicating that the high drug approval costs hinders the growth of the blood cancer drugs market.



Companies in the blood cancer drugs market are increasingly investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to save time and reduce research and development costs. AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, which has the potential to surpass human intelligence levels. This technology helps to analyze large sets of chemical and biological data to identify potential drug candidates with higher success rates and at a quicker pace when compared to human analysis. The technology also helps in speeding up the patient recruitment process by matching blood cancer patients with the most relevant clinical trials, thus lowering clinical trial costs. Major blood cancer drug manufacturers such as Roche, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson have already invested in AI technologies to reduce time taken and costs incurred for drug development. For instance, Johnson and Johnson entered into an agreement with BenevolentAI, a UK-based artificial intelligence company (start-up), to mine data for designing new blood cancer drugs.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a federal agency regulating the blood cancer drugs market. In June 2019, FDA declined to approve Daiichi Sankyo's leukemia drug for blood cancer treatment. Daiichi Sankyo, a global pharmaceutical company developing, importing and marketing pharmaceutical products received a rejection notice on its drug - quizartinib used for treating adults with a type of blood cancer. The rejection of drug was due to the negative impact caused after the intake which resulted in FDA's statement saying faulty application for blood cancer treatment in an internal review. To avoid the incidences caused by such medicines in treating medical conditions such as blood cancer, FDA has declined to the approval.



In 2019, Eli Lilly, a US-based Pharmaceutical company, acquired Loxo Oncology, a cancer-focused biotechnology company for $8 billion. This acquisition of Loxo Oncology provides Lilly with a promising pipeline of investigational medicines such as oral RET inhibitor, oral BTK inhibitor and others. The deal would enable Lilly to attain strong patent on Loxo's genetically based approach to treat cancer. Loxo Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company, developing and selling medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company focuses on building small molecule cancer drugs for genetically defined cancer patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA.



Order a Copy of This Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05072013699?mode=su?Mode=54



Influence of the Blood Cancer Drugs market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Blood Cancer Drugs market.



-Blood Cancer Drugs market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Blood Cancer Drugs market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Blood Cancer Drugs market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Blood Cancer Drugs market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Blood Cancer Drugs market.



Browse Full Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013699/blood-cancer-drugs-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-blood-cancer-type-leukemia-lymphoma-myeloma-2-by-drugs-rituaxan-mabthera-rituximab-gleevac-glivec-imatinib-revlimid-lenalidomide-velcade-bortezomib-tasigna-nilotinib-pomalyst-pomalidomide-vidaza-azacitidine-kyprolis-carfilzomib-adcetris-brentuximab-vedotin-others-covering-amgen-inc-astrazeneca-plc-bayer-ag-celgene-corporation-eli-lilly?source=Releaswire&Mode=54



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Browse Related Reports:



Global Immunochemistry Reagents Market Insights And Forecast To 2026



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07272183953/global-immunochemistry-reagents-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026/inquiry?mode=54



Global Immunochemistry Devices Market Insights And Forecast To 2026



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07162147987/global-immunochemistry-devices-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026/inquiry?mode=54



Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Insights And Forecast To 2026



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07132142789/global-cosmetic-packaging-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026?mode=54



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.