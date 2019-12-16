Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Most of the blood cancers start in the bone marrow, where blood is produced. In blood cancer the growth of normal blood cells is dislodged by the uncontrollable growth of abnormal blood cells. These cancerous cells prevent the blood from performing many of its functions. Hence, the existing treatments of blood cancer are being the foundation for developing the new drugs. The steady flow of the blood cancer drugs has created opportunity for research and development in the existing market.



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The global blood cancer drugs market is segmented into blood cancer type, drugs and treatment approaches. On the basis of blood cancer type, the global blood cancer drugs market is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. The lymphoma segment is expected to drive the majority market of blood cancer drugs followed by leukemia. The global market of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of lymphoma, and presence of effective treatments in the market.



On the basis of drugs, the global blood cancer drugs market is further categorized into Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin), and Others. This continuous innovation for treating various sub-types of blood cancers has led to the development of novel types of treatments. For instance, the combination of Revlimid and Velcade has emerged as the preferential drugs in trials for treating multiple myeloma.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific region has been identified as the lucrative market for the for blood cancer drugs due to increasing awareness of the use of these drugs, increased healthcare expenditure, and rising per capita disposable income. These are some of the major factors which are influencing the growth of the blood cancer drugs in Asia-pacific region.



The leading companies operating in this industry include Johnson & Johnson Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG., Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Roche Holding AG., Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., and Eli Lily & Co. among others.



Companies are in a stage of development of new drugs in order to provide novel treatments for blood cancer. The immunotherapy segment is anticipated to grow at a high growth rate over the forecast period. North America is presumed to dominate the global blood cancer drugs market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region which shows signs of high growth potential owing to the booming economies of India, and China.



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