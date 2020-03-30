Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market 2019 to 2025 : Top Companies Boston Scientific Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Medtronic

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- A stroke is a sudden loss of blood circulation in an area of the brain which may result in loss of neurological functioning. Strokes are generally of three types Ischemic Stroke (caused due to blood clots), Hemorrhagic stroke (caused when there is a rupture in arteries) and lastly transient ischemic attack (caused when blood flow to the brain is blocked for a short time).In early 1980?s the blood clot retrieval devices used for endovascular revascularization were based on intra-arterial and selective thrombolytic agents. Another methodology proposed was the use of a combination of intra-arterial thrombolytic and use of ultrasound to disrupt the clot. The clot retrieval process is performed within eight hours of the onset of stroke symptoms, the whole process of blood clot retrieval takes about two hours.



Increase in prevalence of ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and transient ischemic attack owing to the sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle majorly drives the market growth. In addition, rise in prevalence of strokes in geriatric population, increase in demand of minimally invasive surgery, and favorable reimbursement policies fuel the growth of the market. However, risk of post surgery complications and high cost of surgical procedure, lack of infrastructure & skilled professions and stringent government regulations associated to the safety and efficacy of blood clot retrieval devices hinder the growth of the market. Ongoing R&D activities related to blood clot retrieval devices are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market. North America dominates the global market owing to favorable reimbursement and advanced development for diagnostic procedures. APEJ regions are growing steadily as local players are emerging rapidly in the blood clot retrieval devices market.



Segment by Key players:

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Argon Medical Devices

- Medtronic

- Teleflex Incorporated

- Penumbra

- AngioDynamics

- Johnson and Johnson

- Bayer HealthCare



Segment by Type:

- Mechanical Embolus Removal Devices

- Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices

- Stent Retrievers

- Ultrasound Assisted Devices



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals

- Diagnostic Centers

- Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



