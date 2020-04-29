Blood Collection Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2030 and Key Players - Terumo Medical, Medtronic, BD, Fresenius Kabi

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- The first step in acquiring a quality lab test result for any patient is the specimen collection or blood collection procedure. The global blood collection market is growing at a stable pace and is expected to continue growing steadily during the forecast period. The factors which can be attributed to the growth of this market are rising incidences of accidents & trauma cases globally, increasing cases of ailments that require blood diagnosis, initiatives by both private & public bodies to promote blood donations, rising demand for blood components, among others. However, factors such as the outbreak of infectious diseases, such as the current global COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to hamper the growth of this market immensely.



One of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global blood collection market is the rising cases of accidents & trauma worldwide. Accidents & trauma cases require immediate administration of blood or blood products. The treatment of such cases compulsorily involves the employment of blood collection products such as needles & syringes, blood bags, blood collection devices, among others. According to The Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), approximately 1.35 million people die in road crashes each year, and on an average, 3,700 people lose their lives every day on the roads. Moreover, an additional 20-50 million individuals suffer non-fatal injuries, often resulting in long-term disabilities.



Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on "Blood Collection Market" (For Immediate Services, Use Business Email ID) at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/328



The prominent players operating in the global blood collection market are:

Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic, BD, Fresenius Kabi AG (Fresenius Health Care Group), Grifols, S.A., FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Haemonetics Corporation, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.), KAWASUMI LABORATORIES. INC., among others.



Similarly, surgeries have always been a critical constituent of the global healthcare system. In the past few decades, the number of surgical procedures being conducted worldwide for diverse ailments has witnessed a significant surge. In 2017, the European Union alone accounted for 1.4 million caesarean sections. In the US, according to theNational Center for Health Statistics, the total number of inpatientsurgical procedures conducted in 2009, stood at a staggering 48 million. One of the essential requirements for performing any surgical procedures is blood. The majority of surgical procedures require an additional supply of patient's blood types incase of any complication during the procedure. Hence, blood collection as well as transfusion methods are of utmost importance for any surgical procedure.



However, high costs associated with automated blood collection devices may hamper the growth of the global blood collection market to a certain extent. Moreover, recently another factor, which has significantly hindered the growth of the global market, is the proliferation of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Blood collection services in the midst of this crisis have been severely impacted as blood banks, and other centers responsible for collecting blood are facing shortages of blood donations. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1,78,371 lives & infected more than 2.5 million individuals globally. The impact of the crisis has been single-handedly responsible for a significant shortage of blood supply and a drastic decline in the number of blood donations. Thereby, directly contributing to the imbalance in the supply & demand side for blood, and blood components required for treating several forms of illness.



Major Types of Blood Collection Market covered are:

Blood Collection Tubes

Needles & Syringes

Blood Bags

Blood Collection Devices, and Lancets



Major Applications of Blood Collection Market covered are:

Hospital

Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Blood Collection consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Blood Collection market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Blood Collection manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Blood Collection with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/328



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blood Collection Market Size

2.2 Blood Collection Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blood Collection Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Blood Collection Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blood Collection Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blood Collection Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Blood Collection Sales by Product

4.2 Global Blood Collection Revenue by Product

4.3 Blood Collection Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Blood Collection Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/328



In the end, Blood Collection industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, mega trends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com