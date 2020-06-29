Blood Collection Market Key Regions, Sales, Growth Rate, Consumption 2020-2030 - Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic, BD, Fresenius Kabi

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Blood collection is a medical process performed by the physician in hospitals or laboratories, which is later sent for examination. The process includes drawing sample blood from an individual and is generally done within five minutes. It is a time saving process that offers additional information to the physician and allows him to take further decisions regarding diagnosis and treatment of identified health conditions. Blood samples are generally taken from body parts, such as ear, hand, finger, and arm in adults, whereas in young child like infants, blood can be taken from the heels. The area of blood sample from the body depends on the analysis. Before the blood sample process, physicians use a tourniquet (elastic) that allows blood to get collected in the veins for easy draw of blood. Also the skin is cleaned before the process that helps in prevention of bacteria.



The outbreak of Coronavirus is a major threat to blood collection medical process. Physicians are considering the transferring of blood unsafe, especially during the pandemic. Also the FDA suggests the donors to refrain from donating blood if symptomatic for the virus and others to avoid donation for at least 28 days after no contact with anyone. The demand for blood collection is expected to grow post pandemic due t high prevalence of diseases.



Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on "Blood Collection Market" (For Immediate Services, Use Business Email ID) at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/328



The prominent players operating in the global blood collection market are:

Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic, BD, Fresenius Kabi AG (Fresenius Health Care Group), Grifols, S.A., FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Haemonetics Corporation, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.), KAWASUMI LABORATORIES. INC., among others.



One of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global blood collection market is the rising cases of accidents & trauma worldwide. Accidents & trauma cases require immediate administration of blood or blood products. The treatment of such cases compulsorily involves the employment of blood collection products such as needles & syringes, blood bags, blood collection devices, among others. According to The Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), approximately 1.35 million people die in road crashes each year, and on an average, 3,700 people lose their lives every day on the roads. Moreover, an additional 20-50 million individuals suffer non-fatal injuries, often resulting in long-term disabilities.



Similarly, surgeries have always been a critical constituent of the global healthcare system. In the past few decades, the number of surgical procedures being conducted worldwide for diverse ailments has witnessed a significant surge. In 2017, the European Union alone accounted for 1.4 million caesarean sections. In the US, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, the total number of in patient surgical procedures conducted in 2009, stood at a staggering 48 million. One of the essential requirements for performing any surgical procedures is blood. The majority of surgical procedures require an additional supply of patient's blood types in case of any complication during the procedure. Hence, blood collection as well as transfusion methods are of utmost importance for any surgical procedure.



Major Types of Blood Collection Market covered are:

Blood Collection Tubes

Needles & Syringes

Blood Bags

Blood Collection Devices, and Lancets



Major Applications of Blood Collection Market covered are:

Hospital

Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Blood Collection consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Blood Collection market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Blood Collection manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Blood Collection with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/328



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blood Collection Market Size

2.2 Blood Collection Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blood Collection Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Blood Collection Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blood Collection Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blood Collection Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Blood Collection Sales by Product

4.2 Global Blood Collection Revenue by Product

4.3 Blood Collection Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Blood Collection Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/328



In the end, Blood Collection industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, mega trends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com