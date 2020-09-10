New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- The Global Blood Culture Tests Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Blood Culture Tests industry , including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Market Size – USD 3857.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.0 %, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Blood culture test



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Cepheid, Inc, Nanosphere, Inc., IRIDICA, Beckman Coulter, Bruker Corporation, and T2 Biosystems



The Blood Culture Tests industry is segmented into:



Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Method

Automated Blood Culture Method



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Consumables

Blood Culture Media

Aerobic Blood Culture Media

Pediatric Blood Culture Media

Anaerobic Blood Culture Media

Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media

Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media

Assay Kits and Reagents

Blood Culture Accessories



Instruments (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Automated Blood Culture Systems

Supporting Laboratory Equipment

Incubators

Colony Counters

Microscopes

Gram Stainers

Software & Services



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Culture-based Technology

Molecular Technology

Microarray

PCR

PNA-FISH

Proteomic Technology



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Bacteremia

Fungemia



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Regional Outlook of Blood Culture Tests Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Blood Culture Tests market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Blood Culture Tests Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Blood Culture Tests sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Blood Culture Tests industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Blood Culture Tests industry

Analysis of the Blood Culture Tests market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Blood Culture Tests Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Blood Culture Tests industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



