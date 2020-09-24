Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Set to Witness Surge in Demand over the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- With a number of established players, the global blood flow measurement devices market is demonstrating a highly competitive landscape, states a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Transonic Systems Inc., Perimed AB, Moor Instruments Ltd., Medistim ASA, GF Health Products Inc., Deltex Medical, Cook Medical Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Atys Medical., and ArjoHuntleigh Inc. are some of the key vendors of blood flow measurement devices across the world. The focus of these players is predominantly on strengthening their position in the global market and for that they are increasingly involving into strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions. The number of players in this market is also projected to surge in the near future, giving rise to the competition, states the research study.



According to the research report, the global market for blood flow measurement devices stood at US$0.27 bn in 2012. Progressing at a CAGR of 8.70% during the period from 2013 to 2019, the market's opportunity is anticipated to reach US$0.50 bn by the end of the forecast period. Ultrasonic doppler flowmeters, laser doppler flowmeters, and electromagnetic flowmeters are the main products available in this market. Among these, the demand for ultrasonic doppler flowmeters have been relatively higher and this trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years, notes the market study.



Increasing Awareness Regarding Health and Fitness to Ensure North America's Dominance



In terms of the geography, North America has been leading the worldwide market for blood flow measurement devices, thanks to the high awareness level pertaining to health and fitness among consumers. Going forward, this regional market is likely to remain on the top in the years to come on account of the rising prevalence of circulatory diseases, such as peripheral vascular diseases. Among other regional markets, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to register significant growth over the next few years due to the increasing acceptance of minimally invasive devices and the considerable rise in the disposable income, enabling consumers to spend on expensive treatments, reports the research study.



High Prevalence of Peripheral Vascular Disorders to Boost Market



The global market for blood flow measurement devices has been witnessing a significant rise in its valuation and is expected to remain observing high growth in the near future, thanks to the augmenting demand for these device, owing to the high prevalence of peripheral vascular disorders among people across the world. These devices find extensive application in the diagnosis of diabetic complications, arterial occlusions, and intracranial monitoring in stroke and brain injury. The increasing base of geriatrics population, extremely susceptible to a wide array of diseases, is also projected to support the growth of this market, considerably, states the research report.



The review is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled "Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market (Product Type - Ultrasonic Doppler Flowmeters, Laser Doppler Flowmeters, and Electromagnetic Blood Flowmeters; Application – Gastroenterology, Diabetes Research, Dermatology, Peripheral Vascular Diseases, and Intra-cranial Monitoring in Stroke and Brain Injury) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019."



The global blood flow measurement devices market is segmented into:



By Product Type



-Ultrasonic Doppler Blood Flowmeters

-Laser Doppler Blood Flowmeters

-Electromagnetic Blood Flowmeters



By Applications

-Gastroenterology

-Diabetes Research

-Dermatology

-Peripheral Vascular Diseases

-Intra-cranial Monitoring in Stroke and Brain Injury



By Geography

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of the World (RoW)



