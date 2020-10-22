Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2020



The blood glucose meters market consists of sales of blood glucose meters that are used to measure and display the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood. The blood glucose meters market growth is restricted due to lack of awareness of diabetes. Hypo unawareness is a common term used to describe the people who have diabetes, especially type 1 diabetes, it is very difficult to notice when they have low blood glucose, hypoglycemia. Such lack of awareness of diabetes and its effects reduces the regular monitoring or check-ups relating to diabetes. For example, in 2015, close to 30.3 million Americans had diabetes, but more than 1 in 4 did not know that they had the disease. Also, in 2015, NHS UK estimated that 3.9 million people suffered from diabetes, while over 0.6 million were unaware or undiagnosed.



The global blood glucose meters market was valued at about $2.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.71 billion at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2022.



Abbott, Roche, Medtronics, Ascensia and Dexcom.



North America was the largest region in the blood glucose meters market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The blood glucose meters market in North America is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023, followed by Asia Pacific.



Rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the blood glucose meters market. The changing lifestyle, increase in alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating habits are leading to an increase in obesity across the globe. Such exponential growth in obese people is causing a stern increase in the purchase of blood glucose meters. Due to obesity, fat tissues release more fat molecules into the blood affecting insulin responsive cells, which results in reduced insulin sensitivity, in turn, causing diabetes. In 2017, according to the study by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there will be a 48% increase in diabetes around the world by 2045. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, nearly 1.6 million deaths were caused by diabetes.



In October 2018, Platinum Equity, California-based private equity investment firm acquired LifeScan, Inc. from Johnson & Johnson for $2.1 billion. With this acquisition, Platinum Equity helps LifeScan to improve the quality of products. LifeScan, Inc., a diagnostic systems manufacturer with products focusing on the diabetes market, specifically blood glucose monitoring systems.



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Blood Glucose Meters market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Blood Glucose Meters in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Blood Glucose Meters market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Blood Glucose Meters market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Blood Glucose Meters on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Blood Glucose Meters Market and assist manufacturers and Blood Glucose Meters organization to better grasp the development course of Blood Glucose Meters Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



