Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Global Demand and Clinical Survey Report 2020 to 2030

The global blood glucose test strips market was worth $10.6 billion in 2017. The market size is influenced by the prevalence of diabetes, awareness of self-monitoring of blood glucose, and reimbursement for test strips in some countries. This market grew from $9.4 billion in 2013 to $10.64 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.15% and is forecast to grow to $12.93 billion at a CAGR of 5% by 2021.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are LifeScan, Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia, Trividia Health(Nipro Diagnostics).



Blood glucose test strips are thin paper or plastic strips that are used to monitor blood glucose levels to help control diabetes. The segments in the blood glucose test strips market are based on the type of the reactive enzyme used in the strips glucose oxidase and glucose dehydrogenase, and by the type of the electrode used thick film, thin film, and optical. Glucose dehydrogenase-based test strips are the most accurate and specific of the strips and account for two-thirds of all sales. Thick film electrodes are used most followed by thin film and optical based test strips. Major trends shaping the blood glucose test strips market include new FDA guidelines on the accuracy of blood glucose detection, the development of generic blood glucose test strips, low cost alternative silk strips, and innovative blood glucose test methods.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.



This independent 200 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Blood Glucose Test Strips market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2030.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Blood Glucose Test Strips in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2030 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Blood Glucose Test Strips on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



