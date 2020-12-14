New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The blood glucose test strips market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 6.92 Billion by 2027. Blood glucose strips are one of the key components to test the glucose level of the sample blood is placed onto the test strips. The sample blood is put onto the strip and then the other end of the test strip is placed inside the blood glucose test meter. Once the sample blood is put onto the surface of the test strips, it reacts with a chemical named glucose oxidase, provided with each strip, produces gluconic acid from the glucose in the blood.



The blood glucose meter transfers a current to the test strip and the test strip comes with electric terminals which allow the meter to measure the current between the terminals. The gluconic acid produced by the blood changes the current between the terminals. The blood glucose meter then presents the blood glucose level with the help of some algorithms.



Key Companies of the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market are:



Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, LifeScan, Inc., AgaMatrix, Inc., Trividia Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi, Ypsomed, and Nipro.



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. Based on product types offered in the market, the Blood Glucose Test Strips market is segmented into



Strips Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2027)



Use and Through

Built-in Indicator



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Pharmacies & Medical Store



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2027)



Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Pre-Diabetes



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2027)



Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Individuals

Others



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region. Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Blood Glucose Test Strips market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



