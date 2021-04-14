New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Increasing demand for the blood glucose test strips in the online retailing channel coupled with high investments in R&D of blood glucose testing strips amongst the players in the market are fueling the market growth.



The global blood glucose test strips market is forecast to reach USD 6.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blood glucose strips are one of the key components to test the glucose level of a sample blood. The sample blood is put onto the strip and then the other end of the test strip is placed inside the blood glucose test meter. The glucose oxidase provided by each test strip help determine the testing meter of the glucose level of blood.



The research report further analyses the market trends and radical features affecting the growth of the market during the estimation timeframe. The report also provides a thorough analysis of the factors limiting the growth of the industry and the factors driving the growth. The report offers an overview of the business vertical, taking into consideration the influence of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic on the overall industry. The report also studies threats and challenges the industry players will have to face due to the changes induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Competitive Landscape:



The report on the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a special focus on the production and manufacturing value, pricing, product portfolio, gross profit margin, market position, and financial standing. According to the research report, the companies actively engaged in the report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, LifeScan, Inc., AgaMatrix, Inc., Trividia Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi, Ypsomed, and Nipro.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market based on Technology, Type, Application, and region:



Strips Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2027)



Use and Through

Built-in Indicator



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Pharmacies & Medical Store



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2027)



Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Pre-Diabetes



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2027)



Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Individuals

Others



Regional Landscape:



The regional landscape of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market has been divided into the key geographical regions such as North and South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report offers detailed insights into the market share, sales channels, revenue generation, estimated growth rate, production and consumption rate, market value, and the presence of the key companies in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market.



Regional Analysis of the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market includes an in-depth assessment of the following key regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Online retailing supply of the blood glucose test strips has been trendy especially in emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the pharmacies & medical stores due to the non-involvement of the sub-distributors chain in the process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



The hospitals around the world have been incorporating the blood glucose test strips to test out the blood glucose levels for its superfast output and nearly accurate results. The hospitals sub-segment is expected to reach a market share of 59.8% by 2027 and the CAGR is forecasted to be 5.9% during the period 2019 – 2027.



Use and through strips are standard blood glucose test strips which are available at a very low cost. These strips require the blood glucose level testing meter in order to get the final result. On the other hand, the built-in indicator is a special kind of blood glucose test strips that come with the regents inbuilt which changes the color and indicates the level based on the chart of specified colors provided. These testing strips are less accurate than the blood glucose test meters used with the use-and-throw-type sub-segment….Continue



