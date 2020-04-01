Blood Grouping Reagents Market 2019 Trends, Scope with Outlook, Leading Key Players and Forecast 2025 :Immucor, Inc., Quotient Ltd., Novacyt Group, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Blood grouping reagents are the essential testing reagents which are used by hospitals and the blood banks for the determination and identification of antibody type in patient's and donors blood, in order to ensure the effective and safe transfusion of blood and to reduce the risks causing infections. Blood grouping reagents are indicated for determination of the Rh type and ABO blood group from donor's blood. Blood grouping reagents are made up of antibodies which are derived from in-vitro cultures of hybridomas of human and murine origin and also includes antigens to act against blood groups A, B, A & B, D, Anti-C, Anti-c, Anti-E, Anti-e, and Anti-K for ABO typing.



Top Emerging Market players includes are:



Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Immucor, Inc. (U.S.), Quotient, Ltd. (U.S.), ), Novacyt Group (France), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), BAG Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Day medical SA (Switzerland), Rapid Labs (U.K.), AXO Science (France). And DIAGAST (France)



The research driven document weighs in on the performance of the industry on the basis of a product service, end-use, geography and end customer.



Experts from the relevant industry have strived to highlight the major factors that are responsible for the development rate of the Blood Grouping Reagents industry while also addressing the various opportunities and gaps. While being highly research driven the study also analyses micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category. Through the study of micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Blood Grouping Reagents industry.



A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report elucidates the insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements while also providing find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Blood Grouping Reagents business.



Based on product, global blood grouping reagent market is segmented as:



Consumables



Instruments



Based on technique, global blood grouping reagent market is segmented as:



PCR-based and Microarray Technique



Assay-Based Techniques



Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques



Other Techniques



Based on test type, global blood grouping reagent market is segmented as:



Antibody Screening



HLA Typing



Cross-Matching Tests



ABO Blood Tests



Antigen Typing



Based on end-user, global blood grouping reagent market is segmented as:



Hospitals



Blood Banks



Clinical Laboratories



