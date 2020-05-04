Blood Meal Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2026 and Focusing on Top Key Players - Allanasons, APC, Apelsa Guadalajara

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- The dried form of blood is called Blood Meal and is used for feeding animals. Blood meal is nitrogen-rich and organic, often used as a fertilizer providing mineral and nutrients for plants. In the form of fertilizer, it is also useful in scattering herbivorous animals. Blood meal is used as feeding material for procaine, ruminant, poultry, and aquatic animals.



Some of the key factors driving the market growth are growing demand for meat products in developing countries, increasing consumption of livestock products and rise in feed production. However, increasing costs of raw materials may hinder the market growth.



Some of the key players in global Blood Meal market are:

Allanasons Pvt Ltd, APC, Inc., Apelsa Guadalajara, Darling Ingredients, FASA Group, Ridley Corporation Limited, Sanimax, Terramar, The Boyer Valley Company, Valley Proteins Inc., and West Coast Reduction Ltd.



Based on Source, the Poultry Blood segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Poultry Blood meal is a natural source of protein, which is used as ingredient for animal feed, swine, poultry, fish and other non-ruminant species. By Geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to the rapid growth in population, urbanization, and expansion of the middle-class population, with the increasing demand for animal food products.



Applications Covered in this Blood Meal Market are:

- Aqua Feed

- Porcine Feed

- Poultry Feed

- Ruminant Feed



Process Covered in this Blood Meal Market are:

- Drum Drying

- Ring and Flash Drying

- Solar Drying

- Spray Drying



Source Covered in this Blood Meal Market are:

- Ruminant Blood

- Poultry Blood

- Porcine Blood



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Blood Meal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Blood Meal market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Blood Meal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Blood Meal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blood Meal Market Size

2.2 Blood Meal Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blood Meal Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Blood Meal Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blood Meal Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blood Meal Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Blood Meal Sales by Product

4.2 Global Blood Meal Revenue by Product

4.3 Blood Meal Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Blood Meal Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Blood Meal industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



