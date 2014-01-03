Blood Poems: Vampires & Bold Revelation Fuse in Hard-Hitting New Novel by CN Chevalier

Coon Rapids, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- While vampires have become a rapid part of modern society’s cultural fabric, many critics still have trouble accepting their distance from everyday life. However, author CN Chevalier has achieved the unexpected with her latest novel by using a gripping vampiric story to help readers change their own lives.



‘Blood Poems: Catch You When We Fall’ offers a thought-provoking narrative that will leave readers questioning their own realities.



Synopsis:

After so many years of living with vampires and being raised by one, fifteen-year-old human Violet has adapted to the ways of the vampires. The moon became the sun, smiles became grins, laughter became silence, and freedom was traded for loyalty.



But when she is sent to a secret union boarding school (of vampires and humans) deep in the woods of Cook County Minnesota, little does she know that here in this place is where she will be put to the test. Tempted by her surroundings and Hotaru, a vampire unlike any other, she begins to question everything she was taught. He teaches her that freedom and loyalty could exist together and one does not have to be traded for the other. With new and forbidden experiences, Violet finds herself yearning to be with him.



When death claims Hotaru’s life, Violet takes desperate measures and discovers she can bring him back by time traveling into her past. By challenging Death, a destiny that comes in many different forms, she risks her own life to protect, save, and secure a life that means everything to her. Strong-willed and fearless she may be but will that be enough to survive death, will that be enough to conquer her deepest fears?



How much fear will you allow to control you? Discover the limit of courage. Discover the strength of heart. Dare to discover.



The author hopes that readers will both recognize and internalize the real message behind her story.



“It’s a very strong tale of life’s true meaning, told from the perspective of a young girl who has lost everything she once held near and dear. Even though she faced unspeakable tragedy, she still has the will and tenacity to pick herself back up. Her courage far outweighs her fears,” says Chevalier, a creative writing graduate.



Continuing, “Life can offer meaning and, when it presents itself, we need to hold onto it and never let it go. Courage always prevails over fear and I hope my narrative helps readers recognize this.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Blood Poems: Catch You When We Fall’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1adtJrT.



About CN Chevalier

CN Chevalier graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BA in English, where she studied creative writing along with American and British Literature. Her fascination toward vampires was hugely influenced at a young age and has always been drawn to dark gothic stories.