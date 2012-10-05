Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The global market for blood pressure monitoring and measurement equipment is forecasted to reach $2.2 billion by the year 2015 driven by growing elderly population suffering from blood pressure problems, increasing consumer awareness about regular health check-ups, technological developments in monitoring systems, and increasing stress on healthcare industry in developing nations. Attractive features of blood pressure measuring instruments and convenience in using these devices is also fueling the market growth. Ambulatory monitoring is emerging as an important tool for diagnosing hypertension. Disposable transducers are more preferred over reusable transducers because of their low cost and ease of use which is also an important factors driving the market growth.



Measurement of blood pressure provides indications regarding cardiovascular risks or problems related to blood pressure or any other life threatening diseases. Aging population and increasing problems of obesity are contributing to the rise in hypertension patients. With increase in the number of patients diagnosed with high blood pressure and hypertension, demand for preventive care and monitoring devices is growing continuously, thus resulting in the overall industry growth. Currently, developed economies like Europe and America hold the major share of blood pressure monitoring and measurement instruments market; however, Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute significantly to this market due to increasing health concerns and developments in technology.



Market Segmentation



Based on Product



Sphygmomanometers



- Aneroid Sphygmomanometers

- Mercury Sphygmomanometers

- Digital Sphygmomanometers



Blood Pressure Transducers



- Reusable Transducers

- Disposable Transducers

- Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This research report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Current industry trends

- Factors driving market growth

- Restraints

- Industry structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



Report also includes analysis of technological developments in this market, Porter's five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

Major Players



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are A&D Medical, American Diagnostic Corporation, Chin Kou Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Ltd., Microlife AG, Nihon Seimitsu Sokki Co., North Star Health Products LLC, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Samsung America, Inc., W.A. Baum Co. Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., and others.



