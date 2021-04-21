Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and hypertension, driven by a growing geriatric population and associated health conditions, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are among some of the major factors propelling growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to measure blood pressure within arteries.



The Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period.



Get a Sample PDF: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/546



Qualitative Analysis:



The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.



Key players operating in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz Inc.



The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sphygmomanometer

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instruments & Accessories

Transducers



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based

Digital

Aneroid

Sensor-Based



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others



Check Our Prices: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/546



Scope of the Report:



The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.



The report classifies the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/546



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing aging population



4.2.2.2. Growing concern about the risk associated with hypertension



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness about modern medical devices



4.2.3.2. High cost of technologically advanced blood pressure monitoring devices



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Sphygmomanometer



5.1.2. Digital Blood Pressure Monitor



5.1.3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor



5.1.4. Instruments & Accessories



5.1.5. Transducers



Continue…!



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs