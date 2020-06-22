Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market-Global Size, Share and Forecast, 2020-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to exceed a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This market is experiencing a dramatic increase in market size due to growing prevalence of hypertension and heart related diseases globally. Global market size of the blood pressure monitor market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing prevalence of high blood pressure in recent years. According to the WHO, high blood pressure causes about 17 million deaths each year. Increasing unhealthy lifestyles such as smoking, sedentary lifestyles and the presence of clinical conditions such as diabetes are positive factors.



Increasing cases of hypertension is a key factor driving the growth of blood pressure monitoring devices market. As per National Center for Health Statistics in the United States, the prevalence of hypertension in people over the age of 60 was about 64.9% in 2015, and is expected to increase in the near future. The general increase in average age and the absolute number of geriatric workers are important influencing factors. In addition, demographic trends such as increased life expectancy further stimulate the market for blood pressure devices during the forecast period. Technological advances in hypertension monitoring are expected to stimulate the market for blood pressure monitoring devices. Recent technologies include devices that record pulses using sensors and computerized mathematical models. Technologically advanced products are much more comfortable and easier to use than traditional equipment. Other new technologies driving the company's growth include devices that use Bluetooth and electronic blood pressure monitors.



Increasing government efforts to prevent deaths from high blood pressure, coupled with rising demand for mobile devices, will stimulate growth in the market for high blood pressure monitoring devices during the forecast period. Technological advances in hypertension monitoring should bring to market blood pressure monitoring devices. Some of the latest technologies include sensor-based devices and computerized mathematical modeling pulse recording. Technologically advanced products are more comfortable and convenient than traditional devices. Other emerging technologies that are growing in the business include devices using Bluetooth and fingerprint monitors. Government efforts to curb deaths due to high blood pressure and increasing demand for mobile devices will accelerate the growth of the hypertension monitoring device market during the forecast period. The high cost of technological development, lack of trained doctors, lack of awareness about developing countries and lack of awareness to some extent about developing countries can be a hindrance to the development of blood pressure monitoring device market. There is a possibility. The automatic digital sphygmomanometer segment has seen significant growth as it modifies traditional mercury-based devices. These devices are compact, simple, easy to use, eliminating the possibility of human error and providing accurate results. Doctors are recommending the use of home blood pressure monitoring for patients with hypertension. Regular home screening of hypertensive patients allows for greater control over the medical condition.



The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is bifurcated on the basis of product, application, and geography. The product segment is further segmented into sphygmomanometer, digital blood pressure monitor, ambulatory blood pressure monitors and others. Based on application, the market includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers & clinics, home healthcare. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market has been further divided into key countries.



Some of the key players operating in the market include: Rossmax International Ltd., American Diagnostics Corporation, Welch Allyn Inc., A&D Medical Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Omron Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Withings, Philips Healthcare, Kaz Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., and GF Health Products Inc.



Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market – Key Industry Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Product

4.1. Sphygmomanometer

4.2. Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

4.3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

4.4. Others



Chapter Five: Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Application

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

5.3. Home Healthcare



Chapter Six: Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Seven: North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

7.1. North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Product, 2015-2025

7.2. North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Application, 2015-2025

7.3. North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Country, 2015-2025



Chapter Eight: Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Product, 2015-2025

8.2. Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Type, 2015-2025

8.3. Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Country, 2015-2025



Chapter Nine: Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

9.1. Asia Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Product, 2015-2025

9.2. Asia Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Type, 2015-2025

9.3. Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Country, 2015-2025



Chapter Ten: Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

10.1. Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Product, 2015-2025

10.2. Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Type, 2015-2025

10.3. Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Country, 2015-2025



Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

11.1. MEA Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Product, 2015-2025

11.2. MEA Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Type, 2015-2025

11.3. MEA Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market – By Country, 2015-2025



Chapter Twelve: Competitive Analysis

1.2.5. Competition Dashboard

1.2.6. Company Profiles

1.2.6.1. GE Healthcare

1.2.6.1.1. Company Details

1.2.6.1.2. Product Portfolio

1.2.6.1.3. Financial Overview

1.2.6.1.4. Main Business Overview

1.2.6.1.5. News

1.2.6.2. Rossmax International Ltd

1.2.6.3. American Diagnostics Corporation

1.2.6.4. Welch Allyn Inc.

1.2.6.5. A&D Medical Inc

1.2.6.6. SunTech Medical, Inc.

1.2.6.7. Omron Healthcare

1.2.6.8. Withings

1.2.6.9. Philips Healthcare

1.2.6.10. Kaz Inc.

1.2.6.11. Spacelabs Healthcare Inc

1.2.6.12. GF Health Products Inc



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix



Chapter Fourteen: Research Conclusions



