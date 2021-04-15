Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.



Recent technological advancements such as introduction of digitalized blood pressure machines, mobile-based monitoring, and sensor-based devices are factors expected to boost demand for automated blood pressure monitoring devices throughout forecast period. Other factors such as increasing government support and investment by major manufacturing companies are also fueling market growth.



Some Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2019, PhysIQ Inc. and Omron Healthcare announced entering into partnership that enables PhysIQ to add HeartGuide, which is a wearable blood pressure monitor developed by Omron Healthcare, into its pinpointIQ platform.

Hospitals and clinic segment in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to robust revenue during forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing number of private hospitals in developing countries and rising adoption of technologically advanced devices in the medical sector.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements and increasing geriatric population in countries in the region are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz Inc.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/546



Important Points Mentioned in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.



Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.



Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.



Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Factors such as robust presence of international Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/546



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sphygmomanometer

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instruments & Accessories

Transducers



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based

Digital

Aneroid

Sensor-Based



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others



To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/546



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…