Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market (Sphygmomanometer, Automated Blood Pressure Monitors, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors, Blood Pressure Transducers and Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



Geriatric population, rising obese population, increasing sedentary lifestyle are the factors that contribute to the growing incidence of hypertension. Rising incidence of blood pressure increases the awareness about blood pressure monitoring techniques. This report includes the market estimations of the global blood pressure monitoring testing market in terms of value (USD million) for the period 2013 – 2019, considering 2012 as the base year. In addition, current market trends and recent developments are taken into consideration while determining the growth rate of the global blood pressure monitoring testing market.



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The overall blood pressure monitoring testing market is categorized on the basis of segments namely sphygmomanometer (aneroid sphygmomanometer, mercury sphygmomanometer and digital sphygmomanometer), automated blood pressure monitors, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, blood pressure transducers and blood pressure instrument accessories. The market for all these segments is estimated for the period 2013 – 2019 in terms of value (USD million).



The market is also forecasted in terms of value (USD million) for the period 2013 – 2019 for four major geographic regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). A detailed qualitative analysis for the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of blood pressure monitoring testing market and future opportunities are provided in the report.



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Some of the key market players of the global blood pressure monitoring testing market include A&D Medical Inc., GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Omron Healthcare and others. Market players are profiled in this report on the basis of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies adopted by the companies to ensure sustainability and maximize profits, product portfolio and recent developments.



The global blood pressure monitoring testing market is segmented into the following categories:



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Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market, by Segments

- Sphygmomanometers

- Automated Blood Pressure Monitors

- Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

- Blood Pressure Transducers

- Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories



Blood Pressure Monitoring Testing Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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